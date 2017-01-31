Take care when protecting your aging relatives

Consumer business by Denisha Maxey

A REPORT regarding abuse of the elderly was covered on the local news recently. The story was accompanied by a graphic and disturbing video showing a trusted caregiver emotionally and physically abusing her 94-year-old patient.

The family was devastated and felt betrayed by the caregiver, who had worked with the family for some years. Unfortunately, hundreds of such stories occur daily around the world.

It is heartbreaking to hear stories of seniors being abused and neglected by the caregivers trusted by family members to take care of them.

The baby boomers generation are those born between 1946 and 1964 and those born at the start of the period will reach 71 this year. Families will find themselves deciding, sooner rather than later, whether they need to seek care for grandparents, parents and other elderly relatives. Recently, my own family had that discussion.

Whether you decide on hiring an in-home caregiver or placing your loved one in an assisted-living or retirement facility, use these tips to make sure you have found the best and safest option for him or her.

Determine your relative’s needs and assess whether inpatient, at-home or facility care would be most beneficial. Take into consideration the financial obligations associated with each option. Many of the services are not covered by federal or state benefits and they might involve out-of-pocket expenses.

Ask for referrals from your family member’s physician, who might be able to give you valuable information about home-health agencies and nursing facilities. But do not stop there! Search online for any public information about the businesses brought to your attention.

Our website, BBBhou.org, has several business reviews for nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and home-health agencies. You can see the rating for each business, as well as its complaint history and customer reviews.

You can also obtain helpful information from Medicare at medicare.gov and from the state’s department of aging at facilityquality.dads.state.tx.us/qrs/public/qrs.do.

They have a directory of facilities and home-healthcare agencies that can provide important information such as filed complaints or violations found during inspections.

Plan a trip to the business to do your own inspection. Visit more than once and on different days to obtain detailed information on how the business operates.

Ask important questions about the staff and their training. Pay close attention to residents’ behavior and appearance. If you are hiring a home-health aide, interview candidates thoroughly and ask their agency if it performs background checks, if it has referrals you can verify and for details of its education requirements.

If possible, include your relative in the decision-making. He or she needs to feel comfortable and you want the facility or caregiver to be a good fit, making sure all your loved one’s needs are met.

Deciding when you need to seek help can be difficult. However, protecting your elderly relative is the top priority. Do everything you can to ensure that he or she will be safe and receive proper care.

Denisha Maxey is director of dispute resolution at Houston Better Business Bureau.