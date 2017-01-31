Wrong headline and wrong presentation

Your write

REGARDING Sunday’s front-page article “Dummies – Texas’ education level ranks at bottom of nation’s class”, I have a concern with its headline, especially when there is a generalization using hand-picked data from a financial-advice website and not an education one.

The website, WalletHub, based its study on only three key determinants of a well-educated population, educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

None of those key indicator parameters ties or compares with rankings used to evaluate the relative success or failure of the Texas education system.

In addition, looking at the data, there was a more positive way to highlight the information, such as noting that the quality of education and attainment gap ranking for Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land is in the top 10 per cent – 13th of 150 – of the sampled population centers.

In general, I have a problem with evaluations that use hand-picked data and try to use it to make global statements. Education systems have a hard enough time trying to define what are the best and most effective key indicator parameters to really evaluate success or failure.

The focus should be in helping them and the public to zoom in and track comparable and consistent parameters.

José Boix

Texas City

EDITOR’S NOTE: We are always grateful to readers such as Mr Boix who take the time to record their considered reaction to our content.

We accept Mr Boix’s observation that the study used a narrow range of “indicator parameters” to compile its rankings of states and cities but we have every confidence that the indicators were uniformly assessed and thus adequately reflect the educational standing of Texas’ and Houston’s adult populations in comparison with the rest

of the nation.

Should other studies showing different conclusions be brought to our attention, we will be only too pleased to cite them and note the contrast as it is ever our intention to provide our readers with as much information as possible, no matter whether unpalatable or pleasing, to give them an appreciation of how the wider world affects their lives.

We also accept Mr Boix’s observation that highlighting the Houston-centered metropolitan statistical area’s rank of 13th place in one of the two indicator parameters applied to MSAs would have been more positive for this region’s adult educational status.

However, its mention would have obligated us to note also that our local MSA was ranked 99th for its educational attainment, with the two figures combining to rank Houston as the 76th most educated city of the 150 polled.

By comparison, the Austin-Round Rock MSA ranked 12th and 15th respectively for the two parameters and ninth overall, while Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington ranked 55th and 77th respectively for its overall rank of 71st.