A play and a half!

THERE’S no doubting the age of reason is of questionable determination in Neil Simon’s comedic drama Lost In Yonkers, especially where central characters Aunt Bella and her nephews Jay and Arty are concerned.

Amelia Serrano plays Bella in College Of The Mainland’s current production of the show, with Zach Dockal, right, and Hunter Morris respectively as the brothers trying to deal with their mother’s death its consequences.

Other local actors in the show include Donna Bane, Frank Green, Cynthia Hernandez and Rick Olvera, all of whom you can see on stage at 2:30pm today if you’re less than fascinated by the prospect of watching Super Bowl this evening.

Otherwise, you can catch the action at 8:00pm from Thursday to Saturday and again when the curtain comes down on the run next Sunday afternoon.

For tickets, go online to com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.

Photo by COM