Cancer in our homes

Galveston assessor assails ‘noose around taxpayers’ neck

By Kenric Ward

Watchdog.org

CHERYL JOHNSON has lashed out at local-government leaders whose actions she says are likely to hike the county’s property taxes while doing little, if anything, to raise the taxpayers’ quality of life.

The county’s tax assessor says she is “increasingly disappointed” by official opposition to fixing Texas’ increasingly burdensome property-tax system.

Johnson, left, a Republican who won re-election unopposed in November, said her disappointment in officials has “blossomed into downright outrage” as local agencies pursue costly public-works projects she regards as questionable.

“Property taxes in Texas have been out of control for decades, thanks, in large part, to ever-increasing property values”, she told the Texas arm of nonprofit public-accountability website Watchdog.org before reeling off a list of offending expenditures.

“My school district wants to hire uncertified teachers while constructing a new meeting place for the board”, she said.

“My city wants to build dog parks in a town where the average lot size is more than half an acre. My county has spent a million dollars on a single lawsuit and the drainage district isn’t doing anything substantial to accomplish its mission to reduce flooding.”

Johnson was speaking after Truth In Accounting, a nonpartisan research group, found debt-driven municipal spending all across Texas. Among the state’s largest cities, only Arlington has enough cash to cover its pension and health-care liabilities, the researchers found.

She said she supports the state’s senate bill 2, which Republican senator Paul Bettencourt has introduced into the 85th legislature’s agenda to rein in rising property-tax bills by restricting the levying entities’ revenue stream.

Noting that local levies are far outstripping household incomes, the senator, whose district seven includes parts of Harris County, likened Texas property taxes to a cancer that has metastasized beyond homeowners’ ability to pay.

Johnson agreed, asserting: “While we have tightened our belts, government has tightened the noose around our neck and weighed

us down with unreasonable tax burdens”.

She supports SB2’s provision that halves the annual eight-per-cent revenue increase for local governments.

“I believe four per cent more than last year is a pretty good pay increase – certainly more than I receive each year,” she said.

Still, Texas Municipal League and Texas Association Of Counties claim that SB 2 could cripple local government. Some politicians – lobbying the legislature with tax dollars – call the four-per-cent rate a “cap”.

But new construction is exempt from the formula so four per cent is a floor, not a ceiling, in growing communities and a municipality can exceed four per cent if it wins voter approval in a tax-override election, as school districts are required to do.

Johnson wants a similar ballot procedure for all taxing districts.

“A public vote is necessary because citizens are unaware of what is occurring,” she said. “They cannot attend every meeting where taxes and spending are discussed.”

As an example, she cited Santa Fe, which encompasses seven taxing districts in the county.

“A citizen there would have to attend seven different meetings on seven different days at seven different times, according to public notices we rarely see”, she said.

But she sees hope on the horizon, saying she is thankful that Bettencourt and SB 2 co-authors senators Brandon Creighton, Kelly Hancock and Larry Taylor “understand that the challenge of babysitting our governments exceeds the time availability of average families”.