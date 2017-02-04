Pope to wield big stick

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

A Friendswood first as county students commit to college

MORE THAN two dozen dreams of national stardom were given a leg-up on Wednesday when area high-schoolers officially signed letters of intent to play at colleges around the nation.

While National Signing Day was heavily focused on football, a host of athletes in other sports also inked their letters of intent.

Friendswood was the busiest school in the county, as 11 Mustangs signed to colleges in three different sports.

The school enjoyed an historic commitment when Skyler Pope signed with Ohio Valley, becoming its first student ever to pen a letter of intent for a university lacrosse program.

Record-breaking Mustangs quarterback Tyler Page officially committed to Southern Methodist and will play wide receiver for the college he initially selected last summer.

Other Mustangs who signed on Wednesday were:

Baseball: Rylan Kauffman, pitcher, San Jacinto Junior College; Jake Revere, catcher, Tulane;

Softball: Hannah Carpenter, catcher, Louisiana State-Eunice; Ashley Elliott, outfielder, Austin College; Cecila Saenz, infielder, Alvin Community College; Alexandra Samonski, outfielder, East Texas Baptist;

Girls’ soccer: Haley Bowers, midfielder, East Texas Baptist;

Swimming: Sydney Gurry, Indiana-Butler; and

Beach volleyball: Riley Grden, outside hitter, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

In football, the area schools’ signees were:

Clear Brook: Russell Hall, wide receiver, Texas A&M-Kingsville; Onix Little, wide receiver, Texas A&M-Kingsville;

Clear Creek: Noah Daniels, defensive back, Texas Christian; Chris Herrera, defensive end, Air Force, Nick Petitti, defensive end, Texas A&M-Commerce; Tanner Pugh, offensive lineman, McNeese State; Jaiden Woodson, running back, Memphis;

Clear Falls: Hanif Muhammad, defensive back, McNeese State; Luke Norris, tight end, Henderson State; Taylor Vessel, defensive back, Army;

Clear Springs: Jake Chatman, linebacker, Henderson State, Langston Frederick, defensive back, Arizona State, Will McBride, quarterback, Tennessee, Stephen Reeves, deep snapper, Tarleton State; Gavin Roland, defensive back, Stephen F Austin;

Dickinson: Trevor Harmanson, linebacker, Blinn Junior College, Joseph Shields, linebacker, Navarro College; DJ Small, defensive back, Houston; Marques Williams, defensive back, Navarro College;

Tyrese Wydermyer, linebacker, Butler College;

Galveston Ball: Alonte Hatter, quarterback, Tyler Junior College; Jason Hessler, defensive tackle, Southwestern Oklahoma State; Tristin McCollum, defensive back, Sam Houston State; Zyon McCollum, defensive back, Sam Houston State;

Hitchcock: Rotnei Anderson, defensive back, Incarnate Word; Carlos Frank, running back, Independence Junior College; Jared Mancuso, tight end, Southwestern; Michael Parker, quarterback, Southwestern; Hunter Thiem, defensive lineman, Texas-Permian Basin; Chris Wilson, defensive back, Independence Junior College;

La Marque: De’Marco Guidry, running back, Texas-San Antonio; Kevin Jackson, defensive back, Arkansas Baptist; Keyshun Ouzenne, linebacker, Arkansas Baptist; and

Texas City: Tarik Cooper, defensive lineman, Blinn Junior College; Andre Smith, defensive lineman, Wayland Baptist; Isaiah Sweed, linebacker, Texas A&T.

Giovanni Arteaga/MGN