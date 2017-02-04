The personal touch

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

I am very fond of my electronics. My laptop keeps me working and in touch with people and provides other conveniences. When cell phones came out, I was happy to buy one and be readily available to my kids who were still living at home and it made me feel safer to be out and about on my own, knowing I could easily call my husband should I encounter a problem or need.

Like most people, I’m sure, I don’t think I ever foresaw the extent that mobile electronic equipment would rule our lives. From talking, texting, movie watching, banking, bill paying, gaming and social networking to a plethora of other actions, most everyone you know is absorbed with and in their cell phones. It is difficult to have face-to-face conversations with some people because they are always involved with their little electronic world. I can be as guilty as anyone!

Sometimes we need to “unplug” ourselves from everything and everyone for a little while. We need to rest our hands from typing and surfing and our minds from the constant distractions that are taking up so much of our time. We need to pull out a book with real pages made from paper. We need to eat without the sound of a text coming in.

Do you reach for your phone first thing in the morning? Take a break. Put it down. Many, if not most, of us survived for decades without them and might need to be reminded of that at times. They are a great convenience but they shouldn’t replace reaching out to touch someone face to face. Send paper cards. Write a letter. Go for a visit. Be old-school sometimes. Get back in touch – for real!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.