Bayou bayou, NHRA

SAILING

A REGATTA originally due to be contested on Galveston’s Offats Bayou this year is to be hosted instead by New York’s Oswego yacht club.

National Hospice Regatta Alliance said it has chosen the club as the 2017 home of its annual championship races after a three-year deal to use Galveston’s Sea Scout Base fell apart in mysterious circumstances last July after just one event.

While NHRA did not cite a reason for the parting of the ways, a source close to the contractual agreement told The Post at the time that a rift had arisen between NHRA and its local partners because of its demands that they underwrite some high-dollar costs associated with the three-day event.

The source said the demands were such that the regatta’s intended beneficiary, Hospice Care Team, the county’s only nonprofit care facility for dying patients, would have lost a significant amount of money rather than reaping a much-needed profit from the event.

As a result, some social and other activities originally planned to accompany last year’s sailing races, were either canceled or curtailed before they were due to take place from April 29 to May 1.

Oswego won the right to host this year’s regatta in a bidding process that NHRA initiated in the fall.