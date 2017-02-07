Easy ways to shrug off the blues

Trishna’s tidbits

Modern musings by Trishna Buch

I am the biggest worrier. There is no way that I can deny it. I worry about things before there is anything to worry about. I am the type of person who will be studying for an exam and already be worrying about what I’ll do if I fail. I worry constantly about what my future will hold, where I’ll end up and whether I’ll be successful.

The worst part about worrying is that it does not change anything. For example, I can spend days stressing over a class presentation but it does not change the fact that, eventually,

I will have to give the presentation.

I know worrying does not accomplish anything – that it is a waste of time – and yet I cannot seem to stay away from it. I harbor such thoughts all the time.

But I’m sure I am not the only person who struggles with stress, so let’s discuss ways to combat it and push doubt away.

First, it is important to pinpoint the reason for stress. Maybe you’re having trouble at your job? Maybe you’re worried about your children? Maybe you have a sick parent? Whatever the reason, if you can figure out exactly what’s bothering you will have a better chance of dealing with it.

For example, my biggest worry right now is how I will make it through the next few months of my post-graduate university course. When I saw the course load this month, I had a small panic attack and started thinking about the hours of work I would have to put in.

But now that I realize this is the source of my current stress, I can begin to figure out ways to deal with it.

The easiest way to deal with something you are worrying about is just to ignore it. That might not be the best way to deal with a problem but it does save a lot of inner turmoil. A few months ago, a movie I was watching included the line: “Worrying means you suffer twice”.

For the most part, you will have to deal with anything you are worrying about, so it is better to stop thinking about it until you have to deal with it, but ignoring things that cause me stress does not work for me because the related activity or event is always on the back of my mind.

In such cases, we should try to find ways to make the stress-inducing activity less daunting. If you are having a problem at work, try talking to your manager or boss. It is in their interests to help you and they might be able to make your job easier by taking some of the load from you.

If you are worried about your children – maybe they are doing badly in school – try talking to them and their teachers to see if you can come up with a plan to solve the problem.

In my current predicament, I have decided to take each course on a weekly basis. Instead of looking ahead to assignments due in mid March – and already starting to worry about them –

I focus on the assignments due this week and work towards their completion.

This has taught me that dealing with a stressful situation in easier-to-handle terms can go a long way to curing the problem.

Don’t forget, either, that talking always helps. You might find yourself bottling up your stressful thoughts and worrying yourself into insanity if you are not careful. The simple task

of finding someone you trust – a parent, co-worker, friend, partner, etc – to discuss your worries with you can be a huge help.

The most important point to remember is that you are not alone. Everyone has to deal with stress – some more often than others – but conquering it will soon become second nature by following these few simple steps.

Want to marry in Houston? I do

Weddings are always exciting. They provide a chance to reunite with loved ones, enjoy some delicious food and an evening of dancing, as well as witnessing two people be joined for life in holy matrimony.

But behind all the excitement is the almost overwhelming detail the bride, and bridegroom and their families have to think about. It includes dealing with the cost of the outfits, selecting the most acceptable fare, choosing the best photographers and so much more.

Perhaps most important is finding the best venue. Anyone in the inner circle of a wedding party will tell you that it is not all fun and games and that a lot of thought must go into choosing the perfect place for your big day.

If you’re agonizing over that decision, or know someone who’s doing so, there is now help right around the corner! Or right behind your internet home page.

That’s because analysts at financial-advice website WalletHub have assessed 150 US cities to rate them as wedding venues based on their costs, their facilities and services and their activities and attractions to help decide the best location in which two become one.

So how did Houston fare? On costs, the bayou city ranked a relatively lowly 97th of the 150 cities based on its average wedding cost, the price of a three-star hotel room and restaurant meal costs.

For its facilities and services, the city earned a ranking of 46 based on several factors including the per-capita numbers of its wedding chapels and churches, event planners, florists and bridal shops.

The city did best for its activities and attractions, earning a ranking of 33 based on factors such as its popularity as a travel destination, the number of its tourist attractions and its weather.

Overall, Houston was named the 46th best city in which to marry, just inside the top third of the 150 cities assessed. So if you’re considering leaving the city for your wedding, why not change your mind and stay right here at home? You might have to deal with

a costlier event than in many other cities but for both its activities and services, it ranks

in the top 50.

However, if you are adamant that you’ll go anywhere for the perfect wedding, I should tell you that El Paso is the cheapest, Orlando, Florida, has the best facilities and services and Las Vegas has the best activities and attractions.

And be sure to steer clear of the most expensive city, San Francisco, the city with the worst services, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and the city with the worst attractions, Yonkers, New York.

Still undecided where to hold your nuptials? For the full study, go online to wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-get-married/18721.