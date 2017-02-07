Honors for three county stalwarts

By Lora-Marie Bernard

THREE COUNTY residents who have each ushered in eras of local-government achievement have been honored for their work.

The county commissioners’ court celebrated Linda Packard, whose long career in the district clerk’s office stretched from the 1980s, William Johnson, whose agricultural-service leadership spans 35 years, and Louis Pauls, whose financial advice guided many significant county investments.

Each was presented with a resolution honoring their achievements during the court’s meeting last week.

District clerk John Kinard recognized Packard for a career that began in 1983. She was instrumental in heralding the age of computers and is credited with the creation of a case-management system. She retired in 1992 but returned to the office in 2008. Now, she is retiring again.

“Most importantly, for the past four years, she has been my family supervisor in the district clerk’s office”, Kinnard said.

“This is one of the most critical and sensitive jobs. It handles adoptions, divorces, juveniles, CPS and many other matters. I don’t know how we are going to make it without her but we will force ourselves.”

Johnson, who writes The Post’s Wednesday column Beautiful Gardens, received the county’s distinguished career superior service award. The horticulturist is the Agrilife County Extension Service agent and coordinator of the county’s master-gardener program.

Each year, he manages more than 31,000 volunteer hours to benefit county residents. He produces dozens of horticulture programs at the Extension Service office in Carbide Park, La Marque, and maintains an award-winning program, which he began with nine volunteers and has more than 200 now.

“I appreciate the recognition but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that I have to extend my appreciation to all the master gardeners and coworkers and friends who helped make that journey possible”, he said from the podium.

County commissioner Ken Clark said Johnson has been a valuable member of the county government. Clark noted that the leader shepherds the master gardeners’ popular annual fruit-tree sales and maintains high awareness of their programs through his newspaper columns.

“He’s been a great resource for the community – his efforts with master gardeners is something to be really applauded”, Clark said.

Pauls was the county’s financial adviser during the capital campaign that saw the redesign and construction of most of today’s county buildings. He handled the bond investment and management for the program.

The resolution in his honor commended him for “being a pillar of strength for Galveston County”.