Two more make the Fab Five!

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Polls show county teams in fine form

THREE of the area’s five basketball teams climbed their respective rankings in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, with two moving into the top five of their classes.

Texas City coach Chris Mason’s Stingarees entered this week’s round of games ranked fifth in the class 5a boys poll after wins over Fort Bend Willowridge and Shadow Creek last week improved their record to 22-6 overall.

The Stings, who moved up a spot from last week, are in first place in district 23-5a and were due

to play at Manvel yesterday, Tuesday, before hosting Fort Bend Marshall on Friday.

Hitchcock’s girls are now fifth in class 3a, having also moved up one spot from last week.

Coach Andrew Hubbell’s Bulldogs had easy road wins over Brazos and Danbury and were due to return home to face La Marque yesterday, before which they were 29-3 overall and winners of 16 straight games. They will face East Bernard

on Friday.

Moving up another spot for a third straight week, Dickinson’s boys are 23rd in the class 6a poll and sported a 24-7 record following wins at Clear Springs and Alvin last week.

Having clinched a second straight district 24-6a regular-season crown, coach Jason Wilson’s Gators were looking to maintain an 11-game win streak when visiting Clear Creek yesterday and will head to Clear Falls on Friday.

With another district championship tucked under their belts meanwhile, the Clear Springs girls entered the week ranked second in the class 6a poll for a third straight week. Coach Pamela Crawford’s Chargers are 27-3 overall and had a 13-game win streak as they prepared

to visit Clear Brook yesterday and to host Friends-wood on Friday.

Still entrenched in fifth in the class 3a poll, La Marque’s boys began the week with an eight-game win streak after dispatching Rice Consolidated and Brazos. Coach David Montano’s Cougars were 16-14 overall and holding first place in district 24-3a as they headed into a short road trip to Hitchcock yesterday and a home game against Danbury on Friday.