Beauty of love

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

I want to continue with the theme of love as Valentine’s Day is just a couple of days away. Having one person to love, a soulmate if you will allow me to use that term, is magnificent. It fills up so many places in our hearts and lives. There is no other feeling quite like the feeling of being in love and sharing love with one special person.

But, as close as you are to that person, having that soulmate will never solve all your problems or actually make your every dream come true. There is no love at first sight that actually endures and grows without much work and total commitment. What you find is that, as love grows, it is something worth fighting for, struggling for and sacrificing for, as is the person in whom you are investing it.

It’s not because that person is perfect because you will find, as time goes by, that you each have many imperfections. As you grow together, and as individuals, you will discover how to complement each other’s strengths and flaws in a way that allows your hearts and souls to unite in sweet harmony, which then results in a type of unity that leads to completion of your love.

There is no greater feeling than this thing called love that we celebrate on Valentine’s Day. Its depths and mysteries fill us with the greatest power on Earth. It truly is life changing and deserving of celebrating.

I wish for you a day filled with the fragrance of flowers, the sweetness of chocolates and the beauty of poetry and love songs. Have a dance for me!

