HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL

March to March

WITH THE regular season concluding on Tuesday, four area boys’ teams are assured of postseason berths, while three others still have a chance to extend their campaigns.

With a second straight district 24-6a title in the bag, Dickinson will close out the regular season on Tuesday with a home game against a Clear Brook team also assured of at least one more game.

Since starting out 2-6, the Gators have lived up to preseason expectations and entered the weekend with a 23-1 run that included a 12-game win streak before Friday’s game at Clear Falls.

Led by senior guard Jarian Spells and sensational freshman guard Tramon Mark, coach Jason Wilson’s team is ranked 23rd in class 6a and will face either Alief Elisk or George Ranch in the bi-district round.

Explosive senior guard David Azore has been the guiding force behind Clear Brook’s run to a second-place finish in 24-6a. Azore, who will play collegiately at Texas-Arlington, entered the weekend among the Houston area’s top scorers with his 25-points-per-game average.

He is also pulling down nearly eight rebounds per game and has coach Christian Thompson’s squad in position as a possible sleeper in region III.

Friendswood and Clear Springs were playing at press time on Friday, with the winner gaining the inside track in the race to clinch the final playoff spot in 24-6a. The Mustangs will end the regular season at Alvin on Tuesday, while the Chargers will host Clear Lake.

State-ranked Texas City’s Stingarees are assured of no worse than a tie for the district 23-5a crown as they travel to Fort Bend Elkins on Tuesday.

Winners of eight straight, the Stings entered the weekend with a 13-1 record in district play and were 23-6 overall.

Coach Chris Mason’s team appears set to take on Houston Milby in a region III bi-district-round game that is slated for February 23 with a time and place to be determined this week.

Galveston Ball’s postseason fate hinged on the results of the Tors’ regular-season finale at Fort Bend Elkins due to be played yesterday, Saturday.

The Tors were 8-7 in district and needed a win to either grab the final playoff spot in 23-5a or potentially force a one-game playoff against Manvel Mavericks, who entered the weekend with an 8-6 record in district.

Like Texas City, Ball and coach Jerald Temple are seeking their first trip to the playoffs since 2013-14.

La Marque’s poor start is a thing of the past. Coach David Montano’s squad locked up the 24-3a district title this week and will head to East Bernard on Tuesday to close out the regular season. Vying for a third straight trip to the state final four, the Cougars are slated to face Crockett in the class 3a, region III bi-district round, with the date, time and venue to be determined.