Mustangs medley

Theall leads county hopefuls to state

SOLID third-place finishes by both Friendswood’s boys’ and girls’ teams in the class 6a, region VI swimming and diving meet last weekend gave the Mustangs a host of contenders for state championship gold in Austin this week.

They will join four Clear Falls boys who took their team to second place at the Pearland meet, along with one boy and a girl from Clear Springs.

Championship glory will be on the line at the Lee And Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center on the city’s University Of Texas campus beginning with the 6a semifinals set for Friday morning and its finals due to start at 9:30am on Saturday.

In what proved something of a Kingwood invitational at Pearland, Clear Falls’ boys finished with 299 points, while Friendswood’s amassed 278 and the Clear Springs squad finished 10th with 98 as 21 teams trailed in the wake of the north-Houston school’s 425.5.

In the girls’ competition, winners Kingwood collected 433 points, runners-up Pearland 256 and Friendswood 207, while Clear Springs finished with 135 and Clear Falls with 57 to take ninth and 11th places respectively in the 20-team contest.

Much of Friendswood’s scoring was the result of a gutsy performance by Mark Theall, who was named regional male athlete at the event and qualified for state by winning the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.

Joining Theall in Austin will be Michael Claunch and Brandon De La Fuente, who finished second and third respectively in the diving discipline.

Friendswood’s girls will also be well represented in Austin. The Mustangs’ quartet of Sadie Wilson, Olivia Theall, Allie Hansen and Sydney Gurry advanced to the state meet by finishing second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Theall also qualified in the 100-yard butterfly by finishing second.

A host of Friendswood swimmers and divers received call-ups to state by recording the next eight fastest qualifying times in Texas.

Mark Theall, Max Hardt, Nico Monroig and Josh Haffelder will be in the boys’ 200-yard medley relay, while Theall, Hardt, Monroig and Thomas McHenry qualified in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Hardt also advanced in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley.

Among the girls, Olivia Theall, Gurry, Wilson and Allison Proulx will compete in the 200-yard medley, while Wilson will take part in the 100-yard freestyle.

During the meet, Friendswood’s Steve Haffelder was named regional boys coach of the year and colleague Mark Little received the same honor in the girls’ field.

For Clear Falls, JP Nguyen qualified in both the boys’ 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly and teammates Greg Engel and Grant Wilson will compete in the 100-yard freestyle.

All three and Vincent Huang were members of the Knights’ boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team, which advanced as well, while Huang also qualified as a call-up in the boys’

100-yard breaststroke.

Clear Springs will have Leon Warnakulasuriya competing in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke, while Jadyn Trahan received a call-up in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke.

From top: Mustangs girls’ relay team Sadie Wilson, Sydney Gurry, Allie Hansen and Olivia Theall; FHS coach John Little congratulates star athlete Mark Theall; Friendswood boys’ relay team Thomas McHenry, Nico Monroig, Max Hardt and Theall. – Photos by David Leung/FISD

