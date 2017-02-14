Bye bye love, hello mayor address

COMING SOON

OK, ALL Y’ALL LOVERS, Valentine’s Day is over – it’s time to shake off the fluffy bunnies and get back to some hard-hitting action! But not until tomorrow, Thursday, because today you have a day to rest and recover from all your romantic festivities.

Harsh reality could set in tomorrow when county judge Mark Henry, La Marque mayor Bobby Hocking and Texas City mayor Matt Doyle present their State Of The Cities addresses during lunchtime presentations at the Doyle convention center in Texas City. The event, which starts at 11:30am, costs $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Look back at our issue on February 1 for more details.

On Friday or Saturday, or on both days if you like, you could make the drive to Houston to meet Sports Illustrated magazine’s 2017 swimsuit models during its Vibes festival. The event is not cheap – you will be spending between $35 and $250, plus booking fees – but it is certainly a novel way of enjoying a trip to the city. The event will also feature music and refreshments, so why not check our February 1 issue for more details and go online to si.com/specials/swimsuit-vibes-2017/ to inquire about tickets.

Somewhat cheaper – and much nearer – on Saturday, nonprofit music school Musical Beginnings will be showcasing its talented students in a performance titled The Sake Of Music. For its $25 entry fee, you will be able to sing and dance your heart out as the children show off what they do best in what’s likely to be a charming production. It’s at the Bright Day event center in Texas City at 4:00pm.

Finally, if you’ve ever wanted to write a grant, the BarnHam graduate school and seminary in Katy will be giving a free tutorial at the town’s Faith West Academy from 8:00am to noon on Saturday. A reservation is required, so call or e-mail the class leader, Tom Barnette, at 281-303-3782 or drtbarnette@hotmail.com for more details.

All about pets

WHO: Heartis Clear Lake-Senior Living and SAVE Rescue Coalition

WHAT: Chipping, adoptions, a dog wash, pet photos and more

WHEN: February 25, 10:00am-2:00pm

WHERE: 14520 SH-3, Webster

HOW MUCH: Free entry

CONTACT: Heartis Clear Lake-Senior Living, 281-488-0762

County Day At The Capitol

WHO: Galveston County and six chambers of commerce

WHAT: Voice your opinion on critical issues facing the community to lawmakers in Austin

WHEN: March 1, 5:30am-11:00pm

WHERE: From Texas City to Austin and back

HOW MUCH: Free

CONTACT: Bix Rathburn, 409-766-2541, Rathburn@co.galveston.tx.us

Downtown revitalization public meeting

WHO: City of La Marque and Texas A&M’s Texas Coastal Watershed program

WHAT: Community survey about the city’s three-phase revitalization planning project

WHEN: March 6, 6:00pm

WHERE: Council chamber, 1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque

HOW MUCH: Free

CONTACT: Colleen Merritt, 409-938-9255, cmerritt@cityoflamarque.com

Flower Garden Banks lecture

WHO: Galveston College

WHAT: Guest Emma Hickerson will speak on the national marine sanctuary’s discoveries as part of the college’s 2016-2017 public seminar series

WHEN: March 7, 7:00pm

WHERE: Galveston College, 4015 Avenue Q, Galveston

HOW MUCH: Free

CONTACT: Joe Huff, 409-944-1302, jhuff@gc.edu

Industrial trade show

WHO: Texas City-La Marque chamber of commerce

WHAT: Local and other vendors showcase their goods and services

WHEN: April 18, 11:00am-6:00pm

WHERE: Doyle convention center, 2010 5th Avenue North, Texas City

HOW MUCH: Free

CONTACT: 409-935-1408

Monthly lunch

WHO: The Get Together- Bay Area

WHAT: Networking event open to the public

WHEN: March 1, 11:30am-1:00pm

WHERE: Ecclesia Clear Lake church, 218 Clear Creek Avenue, League City

HOW MUCH: $12 online, $15 at door

CONTACT: Kelly Krueger, 713-828-5632, kelly@thegettogether.org