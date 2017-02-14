Hail Hancock’s hit bill

Senate takes aim at storm lawsuit ‘abuse’

By Richard Lee

Texas Senate News

A BILL FILED in the Texas senate on Monday seeks to curb the skyrocketing number of lawsuits filed against insurers for bogus or inflated hailstorm claims.

According to a survey by the Texas department of insurance, the number of hailstorm-related lawsuits filed against insurance companies has increased fifteen-fold since 2011, leading to insurers declining to insure homes against hailstorms in the areas with the most litigation.

The senate’s business and commerce committee chair Kelly Hancock, whose committee was directed to study the issue last year, said the bill is designed to combat the trend. Hancock accused lawyers who incite clients to sue companies, a practice known as barratry, of being at the heart of the problem.

“Essentially they’re storm chasers who partner with unethical roofers and public adjusters and recruit homeowners to file unnecessary lawsuits instead of moving through the standard insurance claims process”, he said.

Another factor contributing to the surge in hailstorm litigation is that insurers can be sued separately under two different sections of state law, which could double the number of suits and damages paid by a losing insurer.

If passed, senate bill 10 would bar attorneys from collecting fees if an insurance company can prove barratry and mandate that a suit could be filed through only one of the two related sections of the state code.

It would also stipulate giving an insurance company 60 days’ notice before a lawsuit progresses to give it a chance to remedy the issue with the litigant homeowner before going to court and would prohibit filing suit against a claims adjuster personally.

Lieutenant governor Dan Patrick, who directed Hancock’s committee to study this issue, has assigned the measure one of his specially reserved low bill numbers to reflect the priority he places on the issue. “We’ve seen a deluge of these kinds of lawsuits in the last several years,” he said. “It means the insurance companies are raising premiums on homeowners and business owners. Deductibles are higher, that’s costing our citizens of Texans real money out of their pocket that’s going to lawyers.”

TWO OTHER low-numbered bills prioritized by Patrick were put to the senate’s state affairs committee on Monday morning. Both filed by Houston senator and committee chair Joan Huffman, the first, SB 13, would prohibit the automatic deduction of union dues from the paychecks of state employees.

Huffman said Texas is one of the few remaining states that still permits the practice. Her bill would prohibit the automatic deductions while allowing employees to choose to donate funds on their own. Unions for first responders are exempt from the bill, as well as those for public employees in towns with fewer than 10,000 residents.

The second of Huffman’s bills, SB 24, seeks to protect sermons by clergy members from subpoenas. It follows a 2014 incident in which Houston city attorneys requested the text of several area pastors who had spoken against an equal-rights ordinance by the city.

Although the subpoenas were eventually dropped, Huffman said she wants to make sure such demand never happens again.

She cited the opinion of the then state attorney general, Greg Abbott, who described the demand as a “direct assault on the religious liberty guaranteed by the [US constitution’s] first amendment.”

Huffman’s bill would prohibit subpoenas of a religious leader’s speeches delivered during a time of worship in civil cases involving governmental entities.

“It is narrowly tailored to protect religious leaders’ first-amendment rights and prevent government overreach and intimidation,” she said.

Both of her bills will be put to a committee vote tomorrow, Thursday.