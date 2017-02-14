Innocence in bricks on the wall

THE FACES of two students at Calvin Vincent early childhood center will forever be associated with diversity as they now adorn a huge mural at the Texas City school.

Artist Edwin Gil produced the work of art in less than a week before unveiling it to a rapt audience on Friday, when students Chloe Denton and Carlos Reyes gained instant fame as the subjects of the latest in his Faces Of Diversity project.

Made of pieces of glass on which the school’s students and staff impressed their thumb print, the eye-catching mural is framed by butterflies made by the pre-kindergarten students as part of a project designed to help breakdown stereotypes and promote cultural diversity among the children.

The mural is the third Faces Of Diversity work produced by Gil, following similar projects at La Marque’s middle and high schools, where Texas City company Glass & Glazing also donated his work’s raw materials.

Photo by Donna Carter