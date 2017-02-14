This is my view and I’m sticking to it

Trishna’s tidbits

Opinions – love them or hate them, we must admit they’re extremely interesting. We all have them and we all enjoy sharing them with others. But sometimes we forget that not everyone will share our opinion and sometimes we find ourselves becoming angry and irritated when someone disagrees with us.

From interest in mundane subjects such as favorite foods to views about important issues such as terrorism, racism or our president’s policies, we all have passionate opinions that might not resonate well with everyone in our lives.

The most important point about opinions is that they should not interfere with our relationships with our loved ones. At the end of the day, we cannot change every opinion someone holds and they cannot change all of ours. So, instead of fighting against them and risking the loss of our relationship, we should at least try seeing facts from their point of view.

If this seems impossible – if you absolutely cannot believe they feel a certain way – then do not make that particular topic a point of conversation.

The best example I can give to explain this is the division of opinions about our current president. The people who voted for him believe he’s going to help the country, while the people who voted against him believe the complete opposite.

In the interests of keeping Tidbits light and neutral, I won’t reveal which side I am on, but I can say that I am very passionate and opinionated about this particular topic.

I have family members and close friends who hold the completely opposite opinion from my own but, instead of fighting with them, I have chosen to accept that not everyone will agree with me and that nothing – not even American unity – is worth jeopardizing my familial relationships or friendships.

If you enjoy sharing your opinion, it is important to choose the right people to share it with. For example,

I have strong opinions about everything from the current political climate and immigration to LGBTG rights and so on. But I share these opinions only with people who either feel the same way as me or with whom I am completely comfortable, even if our opinions are opposed.

Sharing with other people might only lead to irritation, anger or ruined respect on both sides if we disagree. Yes, opinions should be shared, but we must make sure we know the type of argument or discussion we might have to deal with if we choose to do so.

Of course, there are certain opinions that need to be kept to oneself – most particularly, those about another person’s lifestyle, dress sense or other personal aspects. This is important because we cannot unfailingly know the reasoning behind someone else’s choices and commenting adversely about them is likely to cause unnecessary hurt or despair.

For example, a few family members believe I need to marry soon. Arranged marriage is very common in my culture and these relatives mention the names of random boys they know to my parents in attempts to facilitate my meeting a potential husband. I am 24 and this has been going on since I turned 20 but none of the relatives involved has stopped to consider that I am not ready to marry yet.

I try my best to ignore the comments but the more people talk about it the further distressed I feel because it gives me the impression that I could be making a big mistake by not yet considering marriage.

In such cases, people need to take the other person’s viewpoint into account. It is easy for my family members to say I need to marry as soon as possible but, if I decide to marry to rid myself of their pressure, I fear it will result in disappointment and maybe even a failed marriage.

The bottom line? Opinions aren’t always negative and harmful. In fact, they are the fabric of our diversity as humans. How boring would life be if we all had the

same opinions?

But, we must all keep in mind that not everyone will agree with us, that some might find our opinion unwanted or offensive and that we need to be wary whom we share our opinion with. And never let an opinion ruin our relationship with the people we love.