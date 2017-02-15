A bush in the yard is worth two at the store

This ’n’ That by Nicky De Lange

Have you been seeing early signs of spring? When I noticed what seemed to be a green haze on some of our neighborhood trees in mid January, I put it down to wishful thinking. Much too early to be real, I told myself.

About a week or so later, I was out in our backyard, cleaning up small branches after one of those very windy days we’ve been having for the past several weeks. As I bent over to pick them up, I found myself staring at several spring weeds scattered throughout our lawn. You might have noticed them in your yard, too – they have little yellow flowers and, usually in March, they spring up all over the place.

But I saw them in late January. What’s up with that, I wondered.

We’re now in mid February. There’s clover – oxalis – coming up everywhere, in our lawn, in the flower beds and among the potted plants.

I think it’s official. Spring has sprung several weeks early this year. Someone should inform the groundhog that he missed his prediction of six more weeks of winter by more than a month.

I’m no gardening expert. Far from it. But I find myself with this strong urge to go to one – or possibly several – of our local plant centers.

It’s time to pick out bright flowers, colorful foliage plants and maybe a tree – or two. Gotta load up that shopping cart with vegetable plants too; peppers, tomatoes, okra – oh, just go buy a couple of everything.

Don’t forget the fire-ant exterminator. Everywhere I go, I see bigger and bigger ant mounds. Just be sure that whatever you buy is safe around kids and pets. And no, although tempting, you should not use flamethrowers, TNT or anything else high-powered like that.

Most important, I believe, is to circle around the ant nest with your ant killer of choice. It’s sort of like building an extra barrier for those nasty little insects that escape the direct hit on their mounds of dirt. Fire ants are true survivors. You have to surround their wagons and attack!

Don’t forget to prune your rose bushes. The traditional date to do this is February 14.

However, roses don’t have a clue which day is Valentine’s Day. I always figure that, if I leave the chore until then, that is the one day I can guarantee it will rain heavily. Trust me on this. It’s part of Murphy’s Law.

So, if you didn’t grab your pruning shears and start thinning your roses yesterday and so missed Valentine’s Day, just pick a nice, sunny mild day on which get started. Don’t forget to wear gloves. Roses are beautiful but, like fire ants, they can inflict painful injuries.

As long as you’re outside working, this is a fine time to clean up all the leaves that fell on your lawn and flowerbeds during our short-lived winter. Think of it as easier than shoveling snow. Those poor folks who live north of the Mason-Dixon Line have got it way harder than we have.

Normally, these are my March chores but this year I hope to have them finished before Mardi Gras. Then it’s “let the good times roll”.