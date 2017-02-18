A loving relationship is so Godly

Living on purpose with William Holland

One day at the beginning of the month, I was sitting in my office on a dreary afternoon, tapping on the keyboard and listening to the rain blowing against the window. The house is quiet during the day as my writing routine commonly includes both of our dogs sprawled out on the hardwood floor snoring contently around my desk.

Then it suddenly dawned on me – the 14th of the month would be the fortieth Valentine’s Day my wife and I have shared together. I sat back and pondered about our also upcoming wedding anniversary and how very happy I am to share this milestone with the one I love.

I am confident that Mrs Holland feels the same way but might be a little self-conscious as I blow the trumpet about us being together for four decades. Nevertheless, it has been amazing so far and throughout both the hard times and the good times.

We are truly blessed.

Familiarity is a slow-growing deception that causes us to take people for granted and, in the realm of marriage, it is one of the main reasons why couples become distant from each other.

Readers who have been married for a while can surely relate when I say that holidays and other celebrations – especially Valentine’s Day – gradually lose a little of their sparkle and excitement and I guess it’s partly from a combination of getting older and becoming more familiar with your mate.

For example, when we are newlyweds, the flowers, gifts, candy and going out to eat at a restaurant seem like a magical fairytale. It is so exciting just to be together, gazing into each other’s eyes and hardly thinking of anything else.

But, as the years pass by, the newness seems to wear off and now, after a hard day’s work, it’s mutually agreed that a peanut-butter sandwich, a candy bar and watching Wheel Of Fortune is plenty of excitement to celebrate the occasion.

Whatever happened to all the hugging and holding hands?

Have you noticed how the first years of marriage are filled with a series of three little words like “I love you” and “You are beautiful” and then, after a few years, they evolve into “Toilet seat down” and “Need more Advil”?

When we were younger, we didn’t know the meaning of tired and now we become giddy about taking a Sunday-afternoon nap. Nonetheless, it’s a comfort to know that the person who shares our couch with us every night is there because they love us and enjoy being with us.

As Valentine’s Day is part

of a week dedicated to love, let us embrace the moment and think about the one who stole our heart. There is no need

to wait for a certain day of the year to express our romantic feelings as we can surprise our beloved with our affection all through the year.

The point is that it’s important to let our spouse know we are thinking about them and we appreciate them. We assume that they already know we love them, and they do, but there’s nothing wrong with showing our love more often.

By the way, we are not guaranteed how many years we will have with our spouse, which is another reason to cherish all the moments we have together.

We can also turn to the Bible as a wonderful source of wisdom on this subject, as it reminds us of our responsibility to honor our vows. As we lit the unity candle, we made a pledge that having God at the center of our marriage would bond us together and should always be our highest priority.

We do not need to be a marriage counselor to come up with a few ideas that can improve our relationship with our spouse. It’s not the price or intrinsic value of what is given at this time of year but rather the genuine sincerity of why we are giving it.

I would prefer to have someone give me a Reese’s peanut-butter cup while telling me how much they love me than to receive elaborate expensive gifts out of obligation. Let us remember that God is love and that having constant communication with Him and our mate is not an option if we desire to maintain a close relationship with both of them.

Kentucky resident William Holland is an outreach minister, chaplain and author who has his own Christian website, billyhollandministries.com, and sets out each week to find thought-provoking messages of inspiration, hope and encouragement for our readers.