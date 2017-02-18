Blessed and highly favored

Henry, Hocking and Doyle talk up county and cities

By Trishna Buch

THE COUNTY is the only one on the Gulf Coast to be given the Moody credit-ratings agency’s highest rating, county judge Mark Henry said this week.

Addressing an audience at Texas City’s Doyle convention center during his annual State Of The Cities address on Thursday, Henry said Galveston is one of 10 counties in Texas to earn Moody’s coveted AAA rating.

He said the upgrade “signifies to industry and businesses that we are a stable form of government”.

Earlier, the county had issued a written statement in which he said: “The upgrade to AAA reflects the county’s large and diverse tax base that benefits from ongoing commercial and residential development, healthy financial position supported by conservative budgetary management, and average debt and pension burdens”.

The county’s $64.6 million limited tax refunding bonds were assigned the rating by Moody Investors Service, as a result of which it can claim good fiscal policies and strong recovery since Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Moody’s report said the county’s tax base has grown to high levels since Ike. It had recovered fully within two years of the storm and, in the past five years, has grown at an annual average rate of 3.7 per cent.

Henry also told the audience that Gulf Coast community protection and recovery district has earned a gold medal for engineering excellence in a study of the effect of storm surge and how to lessen the severity of damages caused by a major storm.

The State Of The Cities event also included addresses by the mayors of La Marque and Texas City.

Matt Doyle of Texas City discussed improvements being introduced to his town and told attendees its planned Lago Mar subdivision is well on the way to kicking off.

“They have already platted 500 lots and you can see many homes almost at completion”, he said.

He also discussed the city’s livable centers study and his hope that the city would gain more walking and biking trails as a result of it, declaring: “We need to walk more”.

He said that, according to Houston-Galveston Area Council, the study “should enhance the area as a destination which is walkable, transit-served, characterized by diverse housing and employment choices, thriving businesses, vibrant street life, and civic amenities”.

La Marque mayor Bobby Hocking told the room that new homes, new businesses and new people are making his city.

“La Marque is in a state of preservation and renovation and we are purposed to be all that we are destined to be”, he said.

Among other points, he said that, in 2016, the city saw the approval of six new police positions and has achieved a 60 per cent increase in sales-tax revenues over the past five years, the repair of 90 per cent of its known water leaks, the construction of 124 homes and $34,564,909 in total new home values.

“Highly favored, I believe, is where La Marque stands today”, he said.

“So, if anyone ever tells you that there is no room for you in the inn, or no room in the boardroom, or no room on their roster, or no room in their workplace, know this – favor can make room for you.

“I believe that the doors of favor have opened for our great city.”