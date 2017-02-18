Combine harvest

Coogs and Stings stars invited to NFL audition

GALVESTON County will be well represented at next week’s NFL rookie combine as two former area high-school stars seek to impress scouts, coaches and general managers leading up to the annual draft on April 28-30.

Former La Marque standout Brian Allen, left, and Texas City’s D’Onta Foreman were among two of 330 college players invited to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil stadium to take part in the event, which runs from February 28 until March 6.

The week-long job interview will include not only on-field workouts but also mental tests, along with dealing with a variety of specialists who will have an impact on their professional football future.

Allen, who was a part of La Marque’s last run to the state finals in 2010, has just completed his final season at cornerback for University Of Utah. The 6ft 3in 208-pounder ranked 44th among the 265 players at his position and his above-average size and speed should open the eyes of player personnel staff during the combine.

Last season proved to be a breakout for him, as he started seven games for the Utes, finishing tied for second in the PAC-12 conference with four interceptions while also leading the team in passes defensed.

Allen added 32 total tackles and one sack as he helped Utah finish with a 9-4 record and a win over University Of Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl.

He is signed to Caric Sports Management and is currently working out in the San Diego area.

As for Foreman, there was little to no doubt the University Of Texas running back would be invited to the combine after he led the nation in rushing this past season and earned All-America honors while also finishing in the top ten in Heisman Trophy balloting.

The 2016 Doak Walker award winner is the only Texas player invited to the annual professional initiation.

Foreman has been considered an early second-round pick by most scouts and is projected as an early starter, according to the NFL.com grading scale. He recently told a Houston sports radio station that he played the entire past season with a broken hand.

“There is always something you’ve got to work on, ball security and pass protection”, he said in the interview. “I played during the season with a broken hand that nobody knew about. I just kept it under wraps.”

Currently working out in both Houston and Texas City, Foreman signed with Select Sports Group shortly after announcing his decision to turn pro in

early December.

University Of Houston has three players invited to the combine. Linebacker Tyus Bowser and cornerback Howard Wilson will be Indy-bound, along with Greg Ward, the Cougars quarterback who will be looked at as a wide receiver.

Photo: Salt Lake City Tribune