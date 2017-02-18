Price seeks Toe To Toe evolution

PROFESSIONAL BOXING

Tuesday’s blockbuster card has records on the line

FIGHT fans should head to Houston’s Silver Street on Tuesday for what promises to be an explosive evening highlighted by undefeated Darwin Price taking on ring-savvy Hylon Williams in a hard-hitting super-lightweight bout.

The event, sponsored by King’s Promotions, is part of Fox Sports 1’s Toe-To-Toe Tuesday series and will air from 9:00pm.

Price and Williams will meet in an eight-round match, with Price looking to extend an 11-0 record that features six knockouts.

Originally from St Louis, he has risen steadily up the ranks since turning pro in 2013.

Williams, who has three knockouts as part of his career record of 16-3-1, was an alternate on the 2008 US Olympic team and pushed world champions Rances Barthelemy and Yuriokis Gamboa to the distance but lost both bouts by judges’ decision.

Youthful Brandon Figueroa will take his potent knockout ability into the ring when the 20-year-old meets Raul Chirino in a six-round bantamweight fight.

Figueroa is 10-0 while Chirino has a record of 10-4 with five via knockout.

The main event of the evening will have Houston’s Miguel Flores putting his 21-0 record on the line against Dat Nguyen in a 10-round super-featherweight clash. Flores has nine knockouts to his credit and is rising up the ranks in the division, while Nguyen is a 34-year-old slugger with a 19-3 career record, including five knockouts.

In other action, Damien Vazquez, who is 9-0 with four KOs, takes on Russian Medzhid Bektemirov in a four-round light-heavyweight fight. Bektemirov goes into the match with a record of 18-1, with 12 victories coming by way of knockout.

The card concludes with a six-round welterweight bout between Eduardo Garcia in a four-round contest, while Junior Castillo will be bringing in his 12-1 record with six KOs against Juan Castro Rojas in middleweight action. Rojas is 7-19-2 with six knockouts, but is 0-5-1 in his past six matches.

Toe-To-Toe Tuesday tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.