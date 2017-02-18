The check-off conundrum

Inspirations by Francis Durisseau

Last month, many of us came into the new year with a list of resolutions, goals and plans. Often, we are ruled by our to-do lists in life. I am a list maker. I write myself notes on paper and electronically on various devices, including my cell phone, so they are always with me.

But I have been thinking about trashing the lists – maybe not for good but on occasion. Maybe we sometimes need to ignore the directions, take some wrong turn, see where it takes us and then challenge ourselves to see if I can find our way home.

Do I always have to follow a list at the store or dare I throw caution to the wind and shop for whatever I want instead of exactly what I need or plan for? Maybe I need to talk to more strangers unexpectedly, visit and explore places I haven’t been before and toss the plans and be a tad more adventurous

in a spontaneous manner.

Do I dare? Do you dare? I’m thinking maybe we should. I guess I had better start a list about that! In the meantime, it’s off to the store to check some very normal list-type things off my list.

But maybe, just maybe, I will start by hitting delete to that list, seeing where my imagination and wallet take me and forgetting about the usual milk, bread and eggs and buying something exotic like a fruit I’ve never tasted instead. You have to start somewhere!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.