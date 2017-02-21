Judgment calls

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

Every day each one of us has one thing in common. Every single day of our lives, we all have to face making decisions. From simple selections, such as what we might want to eat for lunch, to more serious choices, such as what to do career-wise or whether to relocate and the best discipline for our child, all the way to life-and-death judgments at times, we all have many decisions to make throughout our lives. Some decisions are extremely challenging and some are simple and easy. Finding peace, comfort and satisfaction with our own decisions is the goal.

So how do you know if you are making the correct decisions? The truth of the matter is you don’t always know that. All we can do when faced with difficult choices is to seek guidance through wise counsel when needed and, when all else seems to leave a question mark, to go with our gut, as they say.

Before making a critical decision, listen to your heart. Look for peace if at all possible. It would be great if all decisions were as easy as what we might like to eat for lunch. Has your lunch ever left you with indigestion or heartburn? Even for our simple decisions, we sometimes choose incorrectly, don’t we? Sometimes, our decisions and choices leave us with lessons learned. Remember, when that happens, to learn the lesson and put it behind you, focusing on the now.

Decisions, even easy ones, are sometimes hard but that is how we grow and evolve. Keep growing!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.