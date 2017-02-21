Never say yes to unknown phone callers

Consumer business by Denisha Maxey

ANOTHER day, another scam! Houston Better Business Bureau takes its job seriously when it comes to reporting scams because scammers do not just target consumers; businesses can be victims as well.

BBB’s number-one priority is making sure the public is informed and prepared. There is an old scam with a new twist, the “Can you hear me?” scam, which

has been used in the past to scam businesses into purchasing office supplies and directory ads they have never actually ordered.

This scam has now been revamped to target consumers into purchasing vacation packages, cruises, warranties and other high-price items. It accounted for more than half of all scams reported to Houston BBB’s online Scam Tracker service in January.

The fraudsters operate the scam by calling a victim and immediately asking “Can you hear me?” or “Are you the head of the household?”

Their purpose is to deceive the person who answers the call to respond saying “yes”, which most people will automatically do. A recording of the victim saying “yes” can be used as evidence of that person’s agreement to the purchase.

Houston BBB’s investigative service has some suggestions on how consumers and businesses alike can protect themselves from falling victim to the “Can you hear me?” scam.

Use your phone’s caller-ID facility to screen calls and do consider not even answering unfamiliar numbers.

If it’s important for the caller to talk to you, he or she will leave a message and you can call back. Sometimes, it can be safer not to answer the phone if you’re uncertain of the caller’s identity.

Be careful when answering the phone. If someone you don’t know calls either your home or cell phone and asks a yes-or-no question like “Can you hear me?” do not answer “yes” – just hang up.

Scammers change their tactics as the public catches on, so be alert for other questions designed to solicit a simple “yes” answer.

Consider joining the Do Not Call registry – it’s online at DoNotCall.gov – to cut down on telemarketing and sales calls. This might not help with scammers because they don’t bother to pay attention to the law but you’ll receive fewer calls overall and it might help you more quickly notice the ones that could be fraudulent.

Check your bank and credit-card statements regularly for unauthorized charges. It’s also a good idea to check your telephone and cell-phone bills as well. Scammers might be using the “yes” recording of your voice to authorize charges on your phone. This is called “cramming” and it’s illegal.

Report your experience. Make a note of the number and report it to BBB Scam Tracker at BBBHouston.org/scamtracker to help warn other people.

BBB also shares Scam Tracker information with government and law-enforcement agencies, so every piece of information is helpful in tracking down the fraudsters. Word of mouth is always the best way to alert the public of known scams.

Denisha Maxey is director of dispute resolution at Houston Better Business Bureau.

Image by Pexels/MGN