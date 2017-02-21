Planning for an easier life

Trishna’s tidbits

How many times have you spent the entire weekend just sitting in front of your television before realizing that there was a lot of work you could have taken care of? How often have you made a promise to complete a task over the weekend, only to find yourself facing Sunday evening with no sign of the task being complete?

I ask these questions because I have often been a culprit in such circumstances. I used to be the self-proclaimed queen of procrastination. My attitude was always: “Why do today what can I put off until tomorrow?”

Of course, this usually resulted in unneeded stress, so I soon found ways to work in advance to prevent it. These methods have come in extremely handy since I started my job and my graduate classes because, without them, I would be spending eight to nine hours every weekend on homework.

First, I write down every assignment due within a certain time. For example, I already know that I will not have any free time on one particular weekend in March so, I have already written out every assignment I have to complete before then, as well as the assignments I have due in the following week. Once I am able to see the amount of work I have, I can then dive into the next step, the schedule.

Making a weekly schedule goes a long way. This I have learnt from experience. Every Sunday evening, I take out my planner, look at my list of assignments and write down which ones I will do on a certain day.

This week, I have 30 pages of reading, a five-page paper and a 15-minute video on which to work for my coursework, so I will spend some time on the reading on three days, devote time to the paper on four or five days and watch the video on a quiet evening.

I find that making a schedule helps me stay calm and also motivates me to get started on the work. For instance, if I know I only have to read 10 pages and write one page of my paper, I always do it at the beginning of the day, so I can enjoy the rest of the day.

However, I have to keep in mind that overwhelming myself can have a negative effect. So I make sure that I do not fill up one day with assignments while leaving another completely empty. It’s better to plan my schedule enough in advance that I can allow for two to three assignments a day and not find myself lost for time.

Finally, I have taught myself to remember to take breaks. I once made the mistake of planning five assignments in one day, including a set of reading response questions and writing a paper. I then compounded the mistake by doing all the work without taking a break because I wanted to finish quickly and then enjoy the rest of the day.

The plan backfired because the work took me four hours to complete and, when I had finished, I had such a terrible headache that I had to lie down. No more enjoyment of the rest of the day!

And so I always take breaks now and never regret it. I realize from this bitter experience that attempting an assignment when not fully focused will have detrimental effects, including the risk of having to redo the assignment.

Having followed this system for a while, I have discovered that now I never complain about boredom, a lack of time or an avalanche of work. If any of these problems assails you, why don’t you try it!

Texas goes big on the retired life

If you are a retired Texan, stay right where you are! Don’t move out because you are living in one of the United States’ most retirement-friendly states. So says a study conducted for finance-advice website WalletHub.

To determine the best place to live after retirement, the WalletHub researchers collected information from all 50 states and the district of Columbia on their

affordability, quality of life and healthcare.

The result? We Texans can proudly boast that we live in the nation’s 18th best state for retirees!

Affordability was measured for such things as the local cost of living, for which Texas was ranked 11th, and the annual cost of in-home services, in which we were rated 14th best.

Quality of life factors included the number of museums, in which Texas was ranked sixth, and theaters, for which we claimed14th spot.

The last dimension, healthcare, was measured by such factors as the number of health-care facilities, the quality of public hospitals and life expectancy, the last of which saw Texas ranked 28th.

The lone star state fell immediately below Utah and immediately above Virginia in WalletHub’s retirement league. Florida was named the number-one spot for retired folks, while retired Rhode Islanders would be better off moving to any other state.