From helping a hero to pampering your pets

FIRST a reminder of some events today, Wednesday, and tomorrow, Thursday, that we first told you about on Sunday. You can check full details by referring back to that edition either in print or online at thepostnewspaper.net.
Early risers who like or need a cuppa Joe and an update on current affairs to see them through the day are in for a treat today, Wednesday, as League City Regional chamber of commerce has both on offer at 8:30am.
The chamber’s Legislative Coffee event is free but you’ll need to book ahead before making your way to Butler’s Courtyard in League City for a chance to join a discussion about topics now under consideration by the state legislature.
Today, you also still have a chance to support one of our county’s police officers by heading to the Monterey’s Little Mexico restaurant in either Dickinson or Alvin for two of this month’s most deserving events.
From 11:00am until 10:00pm, both restaurants will be helping raise funds to support Dickinson officer Fidencio Gonzalez, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and needs help to pay his hospital bills.
If you’ve made your contribution to the cause by 4:00pm, don’t forget that the Santa Fe branch of Texas First Bank is hosting an open house celebrating its 40th birthday.
Then, at 5:00pm, Tradicao Brazilian Steakhouse in Webster is hosting its own open house and a social tutorial on the art of wine making.
On Thursday, at 7:00pm, University Of Houston-Clear Lake will host an event at which you can witness local artists and writers showing off their work. If you are feeling brave, you can even get up to the podium and share some works of your own!
As we first told you on February 12, Galveston College’s theater group will stage free performances of the Shakespeare comedy The Taming Of The Shrew at 2:30pm and 7:30pm on Friday and again at 7:30pm on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, Heartis Clear Lake-Senior Living and SAVE Rescue Coalition will offer chipping, adoptions, a dog wash, photos and other free or low-cost services for you and your pets. We first mentioned the free event, which runs from 10:00am-2:00pm, in our February 15 edition.
Another Saturday event is an all-day vintage festival featuring goods from all over Texas and surrounding states and live music. It costs $5 for everyone except children under the age of 14, for whom there’s no charge. It’s at Fort Bend County’s fairgrounds is Rosenberg and runs from 9:00am-6:00pm.
Vintage Festival
WHO: Junk Hippy
WHAT: Vintage, antique and handmade goods on sale from all over Texas and a few surrounding states, plus live music
WHEN: February 25, 9:00am-6:00pm
WHERE: Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36, Rosenberg
HOW MUCH: $5, children younger than 14 free
CONTACT: Junk Hippy, info@junkhippy.com
Power Of Faith conference
WHO: Islamic Society Of North America
WHAT: Gathering for members of all faiths to hear speakers including Washington women’s march co-chair Linda Sarsour, Al Jazeera TV news anchor Mehdi Hasan and former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
WHEN: February 25, 10:00am-6:30pm; banquet at 7:00pm
WHERE: WISE learning and sports complex, 8800 West Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 107, Houston
HOW MUCH: Adults $30, high-school and university students $20
CONTACT: Faryal Khatri, 317-838-8126, fkhatri@isna.net
Bobbie Sander exhibit
WHO: Hitchcock Public Library
WHAT: The artist’s works go on show
WHEN: Reception February 26, 2:00-5:00pm; works on display throughout March
WHERE: Library, 8005 Barry Avenue, Hitchcock
HOW MUCH: Free
CONTACT: 409-986-7814
International fashion show
WHO: PIRUW
WHAT: Peruvian designer Giuliana Testino debuts her spring 2017 collection
WHEN: March 1, 7:00-10:00pm
WHERE: 2506 Robinhood Street, Houston
HOW MUCH: From $39-$99
CONTACT: Luisa Nadarajah, 832-799-9052,
luisafernanda@piruw.org
Spirit Of Texas festival
WHO: Spirit Of Texas Festival
WHAT: Live music and three Guinness World Record attempts
WHEN: March 2-5
WHERE: Wolf Pen Creek Park, 1015 Colgate Drive, College Station
HOW MUCH: Free
CONTACT: Jeremy Desel, 281-384-8187, jdesel@wordvisionmedia.com
Monthly meeting
WHO: Clear Creek Republican Women
WHAT: A discussion on state and local issues
WHEN: March 3, 11:00am
WHERE: LaBrisa Mexican Grill, 501 North Wesley Drive, League City
HOW MUCH: $15, RSVP required
CONTACT: Loretta Roberts, 281-334-3492, lo.n.kemah@gmail.com; RSVP reservations.ccrw@gmail.com
