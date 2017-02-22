Put our illegal aliens on ICE

Sheriff touts feds’ new interrogation service

By Lora-Marie Bernard

THE COUNTY has agreed to let the federal government begin an assessment that could lead to increased screening of the state’s jail inmates suspected of being in the country illegally.

County sheriff Henry Trochesset told the county commissioners last week that ICE, the US immigration and customs enforcement agency, is attempting to forge partnerships with every county sheriff throughout Texas to see if such a program could work.

“Once a day to once a week we have someone who comes through our jail who is determined not to be in this country legally”, he told the county commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday last week.

He said that, about two weeks earlier, he had met with ICE representatives to discuss the program and how a partnership would work with the county.

“They are going to be working with every county sheriff in Texas to move it forward,” he said.

Trochesset told the commissioners the program mirrors some that the sheriff’s department has with the FBI and US marshals service.

Essentially, it will undertake a heavy background check on suspect inmates, he said, adding: “It is going to make our jobs easier.

“Every time someone is arrested and it is determined that they are in this country illegally – and this only occurs in the jail facility – we move forward with contacting ICE to determine who these individuals are.”

Trochesset said that, at present, the county jail has to work with the staff of 57 overseas-government consulates. The proposed program would streamline that process, he said.

At present, he said, sheriff’s deputies begin an arduous questioning process when they suspect an inmate might be an illegal alien.

“It’s a much longer process to ask 1,001 questions to figure out who they are”, he said.

The sheriff said that early questions include where an inmate’s nearest family members live. When the inmate can’t answer a lot of those questions, deputies begin a probe for more in-depth information.

“If they don’t have any social-security numbers, are they hiding something?” Trochesset said, adding that such suspicions lead deputies to question whether the inmate might be deliberately avoiding answers.

“Are they a criminal in another area and that’s why they aren’t wanting to give us information?” he said. “Why don’t they have that information for us to move forward?”

He said that, if the new ICE program is started, a deputy would enter the information the inmate did provide and the agency’s database would fill in the blanks. From there, the deputies could use the information returned to them to identify the inmate and his residency.

Commissioner Stephen Holmes cast the single dissenting vote against ICE’s request to begin the assessment, questioning the lack of a clear timeline or framework for the program or the partnership.

“We don’t have a document to commit ourselves”, he said, adding that he also wanted to be sure the county would not bear legal responsibility for the program.

Trochesset said his understanding was that ICE would shoulder any legal burdens. ICE would also bear all costs for training deputies, including travel and accommodation.

Commissioner Joe Giusti said that an agreement with ICE is not necessary yet.

He said: “This is just an agreement for a needs assessment. From there, we move into a contractual agreement.”