AGTA way to do it!

Lightning strikes again for jeweler John

JEWELER John Ford has done it again – winning a coveted international award for one of his creations one year after an Oscar winner made a point of showing off a pair of cufflinks designed by the islander.



This time, it’s a necklace in Ford’s Lightning Ridge black opal collection, a range of jewelry made of stones from Australia’s Lightning Ridge mining area, above.

His industry peers voted him winner of American Gem Trade Association’s Buyer’s Choice award during this year’s AGTA GemFair convention, held in Tucson, Arizona, this month.

AGTA chief executive Douglas Hucker said more than 5,000 buyer companies attended the show this year, giving Ford huge exposure for his collection, which includes pieces selling for many thousands of dollars.

His winning necklace, left, which was one of dozens of entrants in the contest for the industry award, is titled Electric Blue and features black opals weighing 197 carats accented with diamonds weighing 6.27 carats in a platinum setting.