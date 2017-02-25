Clearwater Kling-on!

HIGH-SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Catcher Baylee on short list for US team’s world cup squad

STANDING head and shoulders over a host of candidates, Dickinson star Baylee Klingler is the only Texas player to be selected to continue training for a roster spot on the 2017 USA junior women’s national team.

Klingler, below, is one of 24 players tapped by the women’s national team selection committee to compete for one of the final 17 positions, which will be decided in late June.

Dickinson ISD announced this week that she is one of 10 high-school players selected among the list after an initial training session in Clearwater, Florida, in December.

She is also one of only two players from the state to make the list of 24 players on either the men’s or women’s junior national teams.

Klingler, a junior catcher and infielder for the Gators who committed to Texas A&M shortly after her freshman year, is off to a blistering start to the regular season.

Entering play this weekend, she was batting 0.704 while driving in 20 runs and scoring 16 times for a Dickinson team that has started the campaign 11-0-1.

The numbers are a strong follow-up from last season, when Klingler hit 0.545 with 21 extra base hits and earned district 24-6a first-team all-district honors despite the fact the Gators finished seventh in district.

Once they complete their season, Klingler will return to the national team’s Clearwater complex to take part in training camp and a handful of exhibition games before the team’s selection committee makes its final roster decision.

Should she make the national team, she will be part of a squad that will represent the country in the world softball junior women’s world championship in Clearwater from July 24-30.

Photo: USA Softball/DISD