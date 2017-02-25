HIGH-SCHOOL CHEERLEADING

High kicks as Wranglerettes open season in style

STARTING the season on the right foot, Friendswood Wranglerettes captured two titles and a host of other trophies at the Crowd Pleasers Houston Senior Showcase on Saturday.

The Wranglerettes topped the field in both team contemporary and team hip-hop as well as best-in-class runner-up awards for team jazz, team kick and team pom.

The team also finished as runner-up in the contest’s extra-large-team division and fourth in the overall competition.

Its social officers won their division and the team’s dream ensemble was named runner-up in the medium ensemble field.

Friendswood’s dance officers won the best in class for officer jazz and officer prop and were best-in-class runners-up in both officer lyrical and officer open. They were also runners-up in the extra-large-team officers division and took home trophies for the event’s super sweepstakes and showcase elite contests.

A total of 11 Wranglerettes soloists placed in their respective divisions.

Payton Montemayor won the ninth-10th grade solo division and finished eighth in the solo number-two field.

Caroline Velek, Madeline Klump and Emily Epperson finished second, third and fifth respectively to claim runner-up trophies.

Courtney Banfield won the 11th-grade division while teammate Makenna Schneider finished sixth.

In the grade divisions, Isabelle Naylor led almost a clean sweep for Friendswood when she took home first place, while Haley Weger was third, Stephanie Brown fourth, Claire Owens sixth and Stephanie Reynolds eighth.

The Wranglerettes will seek to follow up their impressive showing when they compete at the Crowd Pleasers Texas Showcase Of Champions at Cy-Ranch high school on Saturday, March 4.