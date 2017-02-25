The pluses of minuses

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

Have you noticed that negativity is often used to help you buy things? I was just thinking about that when needing to purchase a few items recently. By pointing out our flaws, such as aging, we buy anti-wrinkle creams, lotions and potions. By convincing us our homes are full of germs and bacteria, we seek out anti-germ and bacteria-killing cleaning products. The proverbial “they” in our lives, by putting our focus on the negative things we encounter, sell us on products, thoughts and beliefs.

Negativity sells. But it can also lead us to a place of change, which brings us back full circle to my last article, on decision making. We tend to think of negativity as bad most of the time. We want to remain positive and hopeful. If the things in your life that are negative, or that we perceive to be negative, lead us to making better “purchases” or decisions, then the negativity is just a step in our ultimate journey in life.

When you are facing any wrinkle, germ or other negative challenge in your life, let it lead you to finding its positive answers. You very well might come out feeling younger, cleaner and a few steps more advanced in your journey! Negativity sells. Use it to your advantage, not your detriment.

