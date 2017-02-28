Big guns and hidden gems

Museum launches display of 150 years of seabed life

By Trishna Buch

A PRESERVATION project almost a decade long has reached the final moments of its conception.

Tomorrow, Thursday, an exhibit dedicated to Civil War gunboat the USS Westfield will be declared officially open at the Texas City museum at the end of a program that’s been in the works since 2009.

That’s when the US Army Corps Of Engineers removed the remains of the ship from the Texas City Channel.

The Westfield was the flagship for the Union Navy West Gulf blockading squadron’s operations and saw its last action when, during the battle of Galveston in 1863, it was blown up to prevent its falling into Confederate hands.

According to a press statement from Texas City’s recreation and tourism department, the exhibit, parts of which have been on display at the 409 Sixth Street North museum for several months, showcases the history of a class of civilian vessels converted during the Civil War to “serve in the Union’s blockade of Confederate southern ports”.

In 2009, the Corps Of Engineers recovered 8,000 artifacts from the Texas City Channel, including a rare nine-inch smoothbore Dahlgren cannon. The artifacts were sent to Texas A&M University’s conservation research laboratory, whose archaeological conservator, postgraduate student Justin Parkoff, is the brains behind the exhibit.

Another section of the ship, its boiler, has been reconstructed in two halves for the exhibit. Parkoff explained the significance of both during a conversation with The Post in October, saying: “Half of the boiler exhibit structure is a replica designed to show the public how the boiler once appeared.

“The other half is a skeleton structure that will hold hundreds of original authentic artifacts that were recovered from the wreck site.”

Margaret Tuma, the president of Texas City’s historical preservation corporation, which runs the museum, believes the exhibit will increase tourism in the city.

She said: “I think people are going to really be interested in it and will want to see it. I hope that everyone will take the opportunity to come visit it when they can.”

• Entrance to the museum will be free from all day – 10:00am to 6:00pm – tomorrow to celebrate the exhibit’s 2:30pm dedication.