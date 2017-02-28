Mack UIL strife

HIGH-SCHOOL WRESTLING

State win Beggs question – Was fighting fair?

TAYLOR Latham gained national attention on Friday when she elected to fight in the state championships rather than forfeit the first round to her transgender opponent.

Two other girls did refuse to go onto the mat against Euless Trinity’s Mack Beggs, an all-too-evidently more powerful rival in the class 6a girls 110lb class, in protest against University Interscholastic League’s ruling that, having been born a girl, the junior could not fight in the boys’ division despite a stated wish to do so.

But Latham did not go to Berry Center in Cypress to simply roll over and cede to history. No, the Clear Springs senior went to wrestle – and wrestle she did despite her parents’ fears that she would sustain severe injury during the bout.

In a spirited effort, she held her own, going the distance but losing 18-7 in a points decision, a feat that drew the interest of The Washington Post.

The national newspaper was intrigued by the enforced participation in the event by Beggs, far right, a junior who eventually won the state title the following day, because she is transforming to become a male, for which she takes medically prescribed testosterone.

Her involvement in the girls’ division unleashed an unprecedented firestorm among the participants, parents and coaches attending the championships, but Latham was unfazed by the ruckus and determined to focus on her own credibility as a wrestler.

Despite attempts from her mother Lisa to persuade her to forfeit and avoid potential injury, she refused and pushed forward. Eventually, her family embraced the reality but not without prayer.

“She’s going for it”, Lisa Latham told the Washington Post. “She’s not quitting. I go from praying and ‘God, I trust you’ to being angry with myself for teaching her not to quit.”

After the bout, she commented: “She didn’t have

a chance. It’s just not the way I saw her going out.”

Although Beggs was greeted by boos and jeers from parts of of the crowd, Latham’s family showed no ill will toward her.

Lisa Latham said: “The system is set up to fail. It’s failing Mack and it’s failing my daughter.”

That was possibly a reference to UIL officials’ decision to deny a request by Beggs to fight in the boys’ division and to tell her early last month to compete in the girls’ division despite the expected tidal wave of backlash and a lawsuit in Travis County district court.

And so, with Texas considering a controversial bathroom bill similar to that passed in North Carolina last year, the student’s plight became the overwhelming focus of the state championships’ attention, overshadowing the dominant effort of the Allen boys team, which won the class 6a title with 264 points, nearly three times the total of second-place Southlake Carroll.

The ability to use supplements in order to enhance Beggs’ transition to male status was also a sore subject for many. UIL usually does not allow athletes to use enhancements but decided it had no issue with her’ use of testosterone, which causes muscle bulking, because it had been prescribed by a doctor.

Patti Overstreet, whose son Josh finished sixth in the 6a 145lb division and helped Clear Falls finish in a tie for 42nd place overall with 12 points, was not as forgiving of Beggs as Lisa Latham.

Referring to the Trinity fighter, she said: “She’s standing there holding her head like she’s the winner. She’s not winning. She’s cheating.”

She felt it gives the teen yet another advantage over her opponents, saying: “If you want to play the games, you have to play it fair. I don’t care what sex you are. Don’t go on the mat with enhancement if my son can’t.”

Along with Overstreet, two other area grapplers left Berry Center with a top-six finish. Clear Springs’ Daniela Salazar finished fourth in the class 6a girls’ 102lb class. Salazar, who finished the season with a 41-4 record, fell to Tascosa’s Mariah Lomas in the third-place match.

Kyle Kretzer of Clear Springs also earned a fourth-place finish in the boys’ 6a 170lb field. He lost his third-place match to Christian Bonney of San Antonio Reagan to finish his season with a 43-7 record.