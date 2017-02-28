State must wait

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL

THE PAIN of a Saturday loss that left Clear Springs’ girls one game short of a trip to the state final four will linger for some time, yet the Chargers will have more than enough talent returning for the 2017-18 season.

Both the Dickinson and Texas City boys’ teams also lost at the weekend but the Gators and Stingarees are also confident about the wealth of experience that will return when regular-season play begins again in November.

All three teams finished the regular season state-ranked and with legitimate shots at deeper post-season runs next February.

Clear Springs girls, 32-4 overall, lost in class 6a, region III finals

A 59-56 loss to Cy-Ranch was marred by overzealous officiating to the point that coach Pamela Crawford said Saturday’s game was all about the refs keeping both teams from maximizing their potential.

The Chargers, who finished second in Texas Basketball Coaches Association’s girls’ class 6a poll and 27th in the MaxPreps.com national rankings, will lose starters Sierra Cheatham, the 24-6a defensive player of the year, JaNay Redic and Tasharian Washington among six departing seniors on a team that won its ninth straight district championship.

However, the squad is far from bare, as Crawford will return Dymond Gladney, the district’s most valuable player, who averaged more than 13 points per game.

Defensive wizard Taylor Singleton, who was second to Gladney in steals per game with 2.7 per contest, will also provide an experienced hand for the Chargers, who will welcome back four players who played in at least 29 games this past season.

Dickinson boys, 27-9 overall, lost in class 6a, region III area round

Make no mistake – the back-to-back district 24-6a champs will be in good shape next school year despite the loss of eight graduating players, including all-district guard Jarian Spells.

One reason why coach Jason Wilson will feel confident about bidding for a third straight district round centers on guard Tramon Mark, who earned all-district honors as a freshman while averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

Mark also received his first collegiate offer, as TCU put itself at the front of the line for a player who is already regarded among the top recruits of the class of 2020.

The Gators will also return leading rebounder Byron Staten, who will see an expanded offensive role. Like Mark, fellow freshman Duce Guidry saw plenty of action this past season and will be more involved on a team that finished the regular season ranked 24th in the TABC boys’ 6a poll.

Texas City boys, 24-9 overall, lost in class 5a, region III area round. A heartbreaking 68-64 double-overtime loss to Port Arthur Memorial on Friday could not dampen a season that saw the Stingarees return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and put them as high as fifth in the TABC boys’ 5a poll.

Texas City held first place in district 23-5a for much of the regular season before losses to Fort Bend Marshall and Fort Bend Elkins in the final two games of the campaign denied coach Chris Mason’s squad the top seed.

The Stings will lose seven players, including leading scorer Michael Walker, three-point sniper Johan Rodriguez and versatile Jeremiah Hernandez. However, Adrian Sherwood, who scored 18 points in the area-round defeat, will return along with Dayton Booker, Jacoree Evans and top rebounder Tee’Shawn Garrett.