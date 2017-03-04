City sparks job loss fears

PUBLIC DOMAIN

A regular roundup of local-authority activities presented by Trishna Buch

A FIREWORKS stand’s operators fear they will lose their livelihood if plans to annex the unincorporated land that houses their business go ahead.

Johnny Pate, who owns Mrs Becky’s Fireworks Warehouse with his brother Gerry, told a public hearing this week that they are concerned annexation by the city of Dickinson would take the stand inside the city limits and render it illegal.

He was supported by two employees, Johnny Johnson and Ray Pedond, as they voiced their fears during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday.

Along with three nearby residents, they were commenting on a city proposal to annex 91 properties to the north of downtown, in an area bounded on the west by SH-3, on the north by Deats Road, on the east by Hill Avenue and on the south by Salvato Street.

A second public hearing on the annexation will be held during the city council’s March 14 meeting. If councilmembers later approve it, the land on which the fireworks business stands will automatically be rezoned as conventional residential and the business will become illegal under the city’s rules banning the sale of fireworks within its jurisdiction.

Alanis property set for change

A VACANT lot annexed by Dickinson in January last year is to be rezoned to make way for a strip mall.

The city’s councilmembers gave their unanimous approval on Tuesday to owner Jesus Alanis’ request to change the property’s land use from conventional residential to neighborhood commercial to enable the operation of a retail strip center at the site, 2704 Dickinson Avenue.

City staff said one of the reasons the property should be labeled neighborhood commercial is a pipeline that runs through it, “severely limiting the scope of any development”.

$160k to keep grant from going down the drain

A CITY is hoping a new contract will prevent state and federal agencies swamping it with complaints that it’s failing to comply with the terms of a grant covering part of its wetlands.

League City’s councilmembers voted to award the contract on Tuesday after hearing that years of drainage pipeline failures at its nature reserve have necessitated an urgent $160,000 repair project.

Restoration is required for the city to comply with a property grant from the Texas parks and wildlife and US fish and wildlife departments.

Construction company Tandem Services was awarded the 60-day contract, under which it is charged with restoring the nature center’s pond to full functioning by replacing its drainage pipes, which have failed several times this century.

As well as replacing the pipes, which connect the pond to Clear Creek, the project will include restoring the pond’s eroded bank and its vegetation.

Position one councilmember Dan Becker said this was not the city’s first attempt to solve the problem and questioned why it had not been successful in the past.

Position three councilmember Larry Millican told him: “This particular project was originally just a metal pipe that came through a dam or levy to keep the intrusions of water from the creek out of the lake, and let the lake drain into the creek.

“After the metal pipe rusted away, the city put a concrete culvert in instead of the metal pipe. The particular pipe failed during [Hurricane] Ike and what they will be doing today is stabilizing the bank of the levy on both sides and creating a spillway of concrete that will allow it to last for years.”

Public works director Gabriel Menendez said the culvert had been damaged “before Ike, in the 2006-2007 time frame”, adding: “Ike hit in 2008 and there was a complication after 2009 rain event that dropped 10 inches in a day”.

The project will cost up to $159,530 with a 10 per cent work-change directive budget on top.

No more cell time for city leaders

COUNCILMEMBERS who take to their cell phones or other mobile devices to communicate with outsiders during one city’s council meetings will find themselves in hot water from now on.

Despite the objections of two members, League City’s council voted on Tuesday to prohibit its members from engaging in electronic communications during council meetings.

Position one member Dan Becker and position four member Todd Kinsey voted against as the proposal was passed on a 5-2 split.

The councilmembers unanimously approved a resolution to allow public comments during council work sessions and a resolution allowing councilmembers to participate in meetings via videoconferencing.

Voting slips in the mail

VOTERS IN three electoral divisions are being sent new voter certificates for the May elections as a result of the merger of two school districts.

Last year’s state-enforced annexation of La Marque independent school district by neighboring Texas City killed off the La Marque board of trustees and necessitated redrawing the enlarged Texas City board’s trustee election areas and submitting its members to new elections.

Three of the trustees, representing TCISD districts two, three and five, go before the electorate in May and the county tax office voter registration department is now mailing the affected voters with their new ballot certificates.

Voters in the district’s remaining electoral divisions will receive their voter certificates along with all other county certificates in December.

To determine if you are in one of the Texas City school-board election districts for May, go online to tcisd.org, select School Board, then Territorial Maps For Trustee Positions and finally Approved Map On Nov 8, 2016.

For other information, call the county tax office’s voter registration department at 1-888-976-2280 or email galcotax@co.galveston.tx.us.