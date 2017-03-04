Reel ’em in

FISHING FORECAST

Your guide to action at favored angling spots during the week ahead

SOFT-DINES, MirrOlures and live shrimp are the best weapons of choice for fishermen this week. Trout continue to run abundant throughout the Gulf Coast waters and flounder and redfish are flowing well in South Sabine and Texas City.

Because of the consistency in regional weather patterns, conditions remain largely as last week and the following information is substantially similar to our report a week ago.

North Sabine: Trout are fair to good on the Louisiana shoreline on topwaters and Corkies. Flounder are fair on jigs tipped with shrimp around marsh drains. Redfish are good in the marsh.

South Sabine: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp. Trout are fair to good around Blue Buck Point on topwaters and live shrimp. Trout are good under slicks.

Bolivar: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

Trinity Bay: Trout are fair for drifters working pods of shad and mullet on Bass Assassins, Gamblers and Lil Johns. Trout are fair for waders on the east shoreline on topwaters.

East Galveston Bay: Trout are good on the south shoreline on Soft–Dines, MirrOlures and soft plastics. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Black drum are fair to good in the ship channel on crabs.

West Galveston Bay: Trout are fair to good for drifters working shell on live shrimp. Trout, sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Redfish are good in the back lakes on shrimp and Gulps.

Texas City: Redfish are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp. Trout and black drum are good on the reefs on live shrimp.

Freeport: Trout are fair at San Luis Pass on live bait. Sand trout, trout, redfish and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay and at the jetties. Bull redfish are good just off the beach on sardines.

East Matagorda Bay: Trout are fair to good over deep shell on Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on crabs and mullet. Redfish are fair over deep shell on shrimp.

West Matagorda Bay: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake on shrimp and crabs. Black drum and redfish are fair to good at the jetty on crabs.

Port O’connor: Trout and redfish are fair on soft plastics over sand and grass near Grass Island. Trout, black drum and redfish are good at the jetty on mullet.

Rockport: Trout are fair to good in the Morris-Cummings cut on free-lined shrimp. Black drum are good in the Lydia Ann channel on crabs. Redfish are fair to good on the Estes flats on mullet and crabs.

Port Aransas: Redfish are fair to good at the East flats on gold spoons and small topwaters. Black drum are good in the Shrimpboat channel on crabs and finger mullet. Redfish, trout and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp.

Baffin Bay: Trout are fair to good over sand and grass on Bass Assassins, Gamblers and Corkies. In the Land cut, black drum are good on crabs and trout are fair to good on live shrimp.

Port Mansfield: Trout are fair to good on topwaters around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes. Black drum and redfish are good on crabs at the East cut.

South Padre: Trout are good around the spoil islands, channel edges and color changes on DOA Shrimp and live shrimp. Black drum and redfish have been taken at the jetty on shrimp.

Port Isabel: Trout are fair to good on the ledges on DOA Shrimp and Gulps. Redfish are fair to good at Holly Beach on DOA Shrimp and live shrimp.