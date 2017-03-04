Stressed out

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Injury pulls former Sting from NFL rookie combine

D’ONTA Foreman’s introduction to the professional sport proved all too brief as a fractured foot sidelined the Texas City native and University Of Texas all-America running back from the NFL’s rookie combine

on Friday.

Doctors hauled him out of the four-day training session in Indianapolis on its second morning after discovering a slight stress fracture in his left foot.

The injury was discovered shortly before Foreman was scheduled to work out along with the rest of the running backs in drills that included the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.

His removal was met with disappointment by his father, Derrick Foreman, who announced on Twitter that his son wanted to carry on, having not noticed the fracture himself.

He tweeted: “Let’s clear this thing up. D’Onta felt good about his foot. Didn’t even know until doctors found it. He wanted to GO but docs said NO!”

On Thursday, Foreman had looked solid, doing 18 repetitions on the 225lb bench press to tie for 11th place among the almost 40 running backs on show.

He had worked methodically on fine-tuning his body in preparation for the combine and weighed in at 233lb, an impressive 16lb lighter than he weighed with the Longhorns at the end of last season.

Much of his preparation was done in Texas City under the watchful eyes of trainers Brandon Robinson and Johnny Thomas at their Dynamic Athlete Builders facility, where his brother, Armanti, is also working in preparation for his senior season at UT.

Asked about the former Stingaree’s injury, ESPN analyst Todd McShay said: “It’s frustrating for him and for evaluators. He’s one of the top 10 running backs in this class but he’s an underclassman, so you don’t have as much tape on him.

“You don’t have the measurables so now you’re not going to get the numbers you were looking to get in the pre-draft process.”

Foreman is expected to be ready to go for UT’s pro day on March 28. A strong performance then, especially in the 40-yard dash, will bolster his chances of early selection in April’s draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him pegged to head to Green Bay Packers as its 61st overall pick.