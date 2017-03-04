Your best investment

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

I love my friends. I have many acquaintances that I care about too but I truly love my close and intimate friends. Friendship is a precious gift. A few of my close and intimate friends have entrusted me with their hearts. We share our ups, downs, joys and sorrows, as well as our victories and our failures.

We know that we can pick up the phone at anytime of the day or night and reach out to one another. We share a respect that goes beyond mere casual curiosity. When these friends hurt, I hurt. When they rejoice, I rejoice, and I know that they return those feelings back to me, as it’s been proven countless times.

As we march into a new season, I hope you will take some time and reflect on all the seasons that your close friends have been through with you. Take the time to let them know how much you love and appreciate them and that you’re grateful for their precious presence in your life.

They won’t always be with you because our days on Earth are limited, so invest a little extra time in your tried and true friendships. The friends you honor like that will appreciate it and you will be glad that you made the effort.

It’s always a good time to give love and attention to those in our lives who deserve it the most. Season your friendships with a heavy hand!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.