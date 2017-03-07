Does life abroad make the grade?

Trishna’s tidbits

Modern musings by Trishna Buch

Last week, I recounted aspects of my life in Belgium as a teenager. Now, I’d like to give you an idea of the differences between life in Texas and the European nation.

While I was there, Belgium held the idea of family in high regard. Now, I am not saying that Texas does not, but Belgium took this idea one step further by shutting down every Sunday to enable a quiet day at home. Apart from a few restaurants and medical buildings, all other businesses would be closed on Sunday and the people would use the day to spend time with their families.

When my family first moved there, this was quite difficult to get used to. In Texas, I use Sundays to do my shopping for the week and it took us a few weeks to get used the idea of closed stores.

However, after the initial surprise wore off, we started to enjoy this once-a-week day spent together – relaxing at home without worrying about going out to take care of household duties.

It also helped our time management strategies, because we knew we had to have all of our errands done and groceries bought by 6:00pm on Saturday, which was when all the affected businesses closed for the weekend.

My school life in Belgium was also quite different to what I had been used to in America. When we moved there, I was halfway through eighth grade and was leaving a school of more than 1,000 seventh- and eighth-grade students.

In contrast, my school in Belgium had only 400 students from preschool age until twelfth grade. This was a shock because I went from a school where it was easy to go unnoticed to one where everyone knew you and staying away from attention was difficult. It was not impossible but it wasn’t as easy as it was in my Texas school.

The main advantage was that we studied in a smaller class – I graduated alongside 47 fellow students – which meant that we were able to receive individual assistance from our teachers whenever we needed it.

It also meant that my graduation ceremony was shorter and more personal than I expect my younger sister’s to be now that we are back in Texas.

For instance, my class’ graduation ceremony included performances by its student musicians and information about the future endeavors of every class member. I still remember what was said when I stepped up to receive my diploma: “Trishna Buch will be studying print journalism at the University Of Houston in Houston, Texas”.

Naturally, the language barrier was an aspect of life that I do not suffer in Texas. From living in a country where I could understand and be understood by everyone, our family went to living in a place where asking simple questions seemed impossible.

I did take Dutch lessons for a few months but, as I went to a school where the lessons were conducted in English, I never saw the need to continue. So the next five years were spent conversing with gestures and speaking in broken Dutch, as a result of which, if anyone asks me now if I can say something in Dutch, I can’t.

For all that, my life in Belgium was filled with excitement, amazing opportunities and introductions to unusual food traditions – have you ever eaten fries with mayonnaise or used a knife and fork to eat a pizza? I look back at my time there fondly and cannot wait until I can visit again.

What about a Lone Star Women’s Day, then?

Today, Wednesday, is International Women’s Day. According to the United Nations website,

it is celebrated around the world and “is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to their divisions”.

It is an opportunity

to celebrate the women

in your life and determine what, if anything, needs to be done to improve life for them worldwide.

But before we can work on the world, surely we need to work on ourselves. Why? Because, in a study conducted by financial-

advice website WalletHub about the best and worst states for women in 2017, Texas ranks 42nd.

Keeping in mind that the website studied all 50 states and District Of Columbia, we Texans need to step up our game.

The analysts measured two categories – women’s economic and social wellbeing and their health and safety – using 19 factors including the female uninsured rate, in which Texas ranks absolute last of the 51 jurisdictions.

Our state does somewhat better for the quality of its women’s hospitals, being ranked 36th, and, fortunately, better still for its female unemployment rate, in which it ranks 17th.

Nevertheless, in terms of the study’s two overall categories, our state ranks 43rd and 38th respectively.

So, for this year’s IWD, perhaps more conversations need to take place about how to make our state a better one for women. The problems might not be evident to the naked eye but WalletHub’s analysts clearly feel differently. So, does anyone know how to start?

For more information on the WalletHub study,

go online to wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-women/10728/. For more information about International Women’s Day, go online to un.org/en/events/womensday/index.shtml.

Honor the Texas flag

The second Save Texas History Top Ten Texan tournament was announced last week by George Bush, the state’s land commissioner. He launched the tournament on Thursday, the state’s independence day, in honor of Texas History Month and the day itself.

The contest is split into a prediction and a voting round. Until March 22, you can go online to savetexas

history.org/toptexan, make an account, build a bracket and predict the Top Texan winner.

On March 23, six rounds of voting for the Top Texan will start. At that point, there will be no necessity to make an account and anyone can vote.

Following the end of each round, the people who predict the results most accurately will be determined and whoever earns top points will receive a prize. At the end of the tournament, the person who wins the most points overall will receive its grand prize.

The grand prize includes a one-year homestead membership to the Bullock Texas State History Museum, a $500 gift card to TXHumor.com and the Texas flag flown above the Alamo shrine on March 6 this year.

Good luck, all y’all Texas history lovers!