Full flavor in delicate family heirlooms

Beautiful gardens by William Johnson

THE COUNTY’S master gardeners will conduct a final clearance plant sale from 9:00-11:30am tomorrow, Thursday, at their horticulture demonstration garden in Carbide Park in La Marque. Included in the sale will be 11 avocado trees and 64 citrus trees, as well as some vegetable transplants.

For directions and additional details, visit the master gardeners’ website, aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html, or contact the county extension office by e-mail at galvcountymgs@gmail.com or by phone at 281-309-5065.

People attending the spring plant sales that have already taken place asked a variety of questions on growing vegetables and citrus and other fruit trees, as well as raising a variety of non-fruit-tree issues. I answered several on February 22. Here is another:

Q: What exactly is an heirloom tomato?

A: I think shoppers at the spring plant sale were amazed at the number of heirloom tomato varieties that were offered. Many gardeners have heard the term but don’t really know what it means. Happily, it’s an easy definition: an heirloom tomato variety is one that has been passed down from gardener to gardener. Unlike modern hybrid varieties, heirloom tomatoes come true from seed, making them easy to share.

The main reason to choose heirloom tomato varieties is their flavor. There’s no one taste; you’ll find a wide range of flavors. But many varieties are prized for having an old-time taste – they are a far cry from tomatoes at the grocery store, or even from many modern hybrids like Better Boy or Early Girl.

One disadvantage of heirloom tomatoes is their lack of disease resistance. Even so, I strongly recommend trying one or more varieties but do rely on hybrid varieties to provide the major portion of your harvest.

At a Glance:

Upcoming programs

Basics For Home Composting 1:00-2:30pm, Saturday, March 11

Tomato Stress Management 9:00-11:00am, Saturday, March 18

The Culture And Care Of Palms 1:00-3:00pm, Saturday, March 18

All programs conducted at Galveston County AgriLife Extension Service’s Carbide Park office at 4102B Main Street, La Marque. No fee is required but pre-registration is requested by phone at 281-309-5065 or e-mail at galvcountymgs@gmail.com.

Home composting is a valuable means of recycling lawn clippings, leaves and other green waste from the garden and landscape. Galveston County Master Gardeners Association will sponsor a seminar titled Basics For Home Composting on Saturday, March 11. – Photo by William Johnson