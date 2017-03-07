Much to learn indoors and out
TODAY, Wednesday, start your morning at Texas City Garden Club’s free monthly meeting, where a peaches and plums specialist will be giving a presentation at 9:30am. Look back at our March 1 and March 5 issues for more details.
Then, at 11:30am, head to the Pentecostals Of Santa Fe church to hear a presentation by the president of the Highway 6 Ministerial Alliance, pastor Jeff Spielman, during the Santa Fe chamber of commerce’s monthly lunch meeting, which costs $15.
Tomorrow, Thursday, Texas City ISD will throw open the doors of its industrial trades center at 5:00pm for a tour of the district’s newest facility. The center will offer students of Texas City and La Marque high schools classes and certifications in maritime, construction and pipefitting trades, among others. During the open house, visitors can tour the facility, talk to students and test stimulators. Look back at our issue on March 5 for more details.
Staying in slightly educational vein, the University Of Houston Clear Lake will be showing a production of the Shakespeare tragedy Romeo And Juliet at 7:30pm on Thursday.
Several actors from the London stage will be telling the famed story in a production that runs until Saturday. Our March 5 issue has more details.
On Friday, you can choose between two meetings at 11:30am, one in League City and the other in Santa Fe.
League City’s city hall will be holding its State
Of The City address at the South Shore Harbour resort. The event, which costs $25 for chamber-of-commerce members and $35 for non-members, will include presentations from mayor Pat Hallisey and city manager John Baumgartner. See our February 26 issue for more details.
Or you can help celebrate the eighth anniversary of Santa Fe chamber of commerce’s Women In Business group. Look back at the listing in our March 5 issue for more details.
On Saturday, start your morning in energetic mode at Walter Hall Park, where you can watch a 1K and 5K walk and run in honor of Friends Of League City Seniors Foundation, with people from all around the city strapping on their running shoes to compete. Again, see our March 5 issue for more details.
Once you’ve filled your lungs with fresh air, why not fill your mind with something more ephemeral? Between 10:00am and 1:00pm, Dickinson’s public library will be hosting a sale featuring used and donated books, videos and magazines for a reasonable price, the perfect opportunity to buy some new entertainment on a budget! Our March 1 issue has more details.
Poverty Simulation conference
WHO: UTMB
WHAT: Interactive volunteer-program seminar about the life of poor people
WHEN: March 15, 8:30am-12:30pm
WHERE: Showboat Pavilion, 416 Sixth Street North, Texas City
HOW MUCH: Free but registration required online at utmb.edu/scoa/
CONTACT: Ritchie Adoue, 409-266-9660, raadoue@utmb.edu
Spring book sale
WHO: Hitchcock public library
WHAT: Fundraiser offering books, DVDs, magazines and more at knock-down prices
WHEN: March 18, 10:00am-2:00pm; March 19-24, 10:00am-5:00pm
WHERE: Library, 8005 Barry Avenue, Hitchcock
HOW MUCH: Free entry
CONTACT: 409-986-7814
Coffee With A Cop
WHO: Texas City police department
WHAT: Chat with your local officers over a cup o’ joe
WHEN: March 21, 5:00pm
WHERE: Coffee Connection, 9300 Emmett Lowry Expressway Suite 222, Texas City
HOW MUCH: Free entry
CONTACT: Coffee Connection, 409-229-1355
Trash Bash
WHO: Texas Conservation Fund
WHAT: Annual half-day regional cleanup including Galveston Bay watershed
WHEN: March 25, 8:30am
WHERE: Dickinson Bayou, SH-3 boat ramp, 46th Street and SH-3, Dickinson; Galveston Bay, Bay elementary school, 1502 Bayport, Seabrook; Virginia Point Peninsula Preserve, Reitan Point, Galveston – go online to trashbash.org/ for details of all 14 regional locations
HOW MUCH: Free
CONTACT: Lori Traweek, 281-226-1130, ltraweek@gcwda.com, Becki Begley, 713-993-2410, becki.begley@h-gac.com
Benefit for Royce McQuaig
WHO: Galveston sheriff’s office
WHAT: Fundraiser for officer diagnosed with lung cancer
WHEN: March 25, 1:00-6:00pm
WHERE: Highland Bayou Park, 1801 SH-46, La Marque
HOW MUCH: Free entry, BBQ sandwich plates $10
CONTACT: Morgan Dolato, 832-453-9390, deputymdolato@gmail.com
Spectacular Fairy Ball
WHO: Galveston Children’s Museum
WHAT: Family-friendly fundraiser themed The Marvelous Land Of Oz
WHEN: March 25, 5:00pm
WHERE: Willis-Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, Galveston
HOW MUCH: Adults $100, children younger than 16 $20
CONTACT: Christy Landriault, 409-939-0897, christylandriault@gmail.com
