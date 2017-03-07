Much to learn indoors and out

COMING SOON

TODAY, Wednesday, start your morning at Texas City Garden Club’s free monthly meeting, where a peaches and plums specialist will be giving a presentation at 9:30am. Look back at our March 1 and March 5 issues for more details.

Then, at 11:30am, head to the Pentecostals Of Santa Fe church to hear a presentation by the president of the Highway 6 Ministerial Alliance, pastor Jeff Spielman, during the Santa Fe chamber of commerce’s monthly lunch meeting, which costs $15.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Texas City ISD will throw open the doors of its industrial trades center at 5:00pm for a tour of the district’s newest facility. The center will offer students of Texas City and La Marque high schools classes and certifications in maritime, construction and pipefitting trades, among others. During the open house, visitors can tour the facility, talk to students and test stimulators. Look back at our issue on March 5 for more details.

Staying in slightly educational vein, the University Of Houston Clear Lake will be showing a production of the Shakespeare tragedy Romeo And Juliet at 7:30pm on Thursday.

Several actors from the London stage will be telling the famed story in a production that runs until Saturday. Our March 5 issue has more details.

On Friday, you can choose between two meetings at 11:30am, one in League City and the other in Santa Fe.

League City’s city hall will be holding its State

Of The City address at the South Shore Harbour resort. The event, which costs $25 for chamber-of-commerce members and $35 for non-members, will include presentations from mayor Pat Hallisey and city manager John Baumgartner. See our February 26 issue for more details.

Or you can help celebrate the eighth anniversary of Santa Fe chamber of commerce’s Women In Business group. Look back at the listing in our March 5 issue for more details.

On Saturday, start your morning in energetic mode at Walter Hall Park, where you can watch a 1K and 5K walk and run in honor of Friends Of League City Seniors Foundation, with people from all around the city strapping on their running shoes to compete. Again, see our March 5 issue for more details.

Once you’ve filled your lungs with fresh air, why not fill your mind with something more ephemeral? Between 10:00am and 1:00pm, Dickinson’s public library will be hosting a sale featuring used and donated books, videos and magazines for a reasonable price, the perfect opportunity to buy some new entertainment on a budget! Our March 1 issue has more details.

Poverty Simulation conference

WHO: UTMB

WHAT: Interactive volunteer-program seminar about the life of poor people

WHEN: March 15, 8:30am-12:30pm

WHERE: Showboat Pavilion, 416 Sixth Street North, Texas City

HOW MUCH: Free but registration required online at utmb.edu/scoa/

CONTACT: Ritchie Adoue, 409-266-9660, raadoue@utmb.edu

Spring book sale

WHO: Hitchcock public library

WHAT: Fundraiser offering books, DVDs, magazines and more at knock-down prices

WHEN: March 18, 10:00am-2:00pm; March 19-24, 10:00am-5:00pm

WHERE: Library, 8005 Barry Avenue, Hitchcock

HOW MUCH: Free entry

CONTACT: 409-986-7814

Coffee With A Cop

WHO: Texas City police department

WHAT: Chat with your local officers over a cup o’ joe

WHEN: March 21, 5:00pm

WHERE: Coffee Connection, 9300 Emmett Lowry Expressway Suite 222, Texas City

HOW MUCH: Free entry

CONTACT: Coffee Connection, 409-229-1355

Trash Bash

WHO: Texas Conservation Fund

WHAT: Annual half-day regional cleanup including Galveston Bay watershed

WHEN: March 25, 8:30am

WHERE: Dickinson Bayou, SH-3 boat ramp, 46th Street and SH-3, Dickinson; Galveston Bay, Bay elementary school, 1502 Bayport, Seabrook; Virginia Point Peninsula Preserve, Reitan Point, Galveston – go online to trashbash.org/ for details of all 14 regional locations

HOW MUCH: Free

CONTACT: Lori Traweek, 281-226-1130, ltraweek@gcwda.com, Becki Begley, 713-993-2410, becki.begley@h-gac.com

Benefit for Royce McQuaig

WHO: Galveston sheriff’s office

WHAT: Fundraiser for officer diagnosed with lung cancer

WHEN: March 25, 1:00-6:00pm

WHERE: Highland Bayou Park, 1801 SH-46, La Marque

HOW MUCH: Free entry, BBQ sandwich plates $10

CONTACT: Morgan Dolato, 832-453-9390, deputymdolato@gmail.com

Spectacular Fairy Ball

WHO: Galveston Children’s Museum

WHAT: Family-friendly fundraiser themed The Marvelous Land Of Oz

WHEN: March 25, 5:00pm

WHERE: Willis-Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, Galveston

HOW MUCH: Adults $100, children younger than 16 $20

CONTACT: Christy Landriault, 409-939-0897, christylandriault@gmail.com

