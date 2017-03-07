Take Ike Dike to Washington or watch it die

Weber calls for congressional awareness campaign

By Lora-Marie Bernard

THE FEDERAL government is unlikely to look favorably upon a Texas coastal barrier system without a major awareness campaign, according to the county’s US congressman.

But the strength of local industry has been noticed at the White House and presidential attention could mean that funding for the project, while still years away, could be given a higher priority than it carries today.

Texas’ 14th district congressman Randy Weber was speaking after about 200 leaders representing chambers of commerce throughout the county converged upon the Texas capitol on Wednesday last week to stump for a coastal spine protection system, the completion of which will require both state and federal support.

On Thursday, Weber talked about the status of the project on Capitol Hill, where billions of dollars will need to be approved before any project can be built. He said his recent appointment to the house transportation and infrastructure committee will be a boon to the project because it will help build awareness while local leaders craft details.



He said: “I don’t mind the starting of creating this discussion or dialogue, if you will, way in advance so that, if push comes to shove and, Lord forbid, we have another hurricane, for example, if they’ve been hearing me harp on this and talk on this, push for this month in and month out for a couple three years now, we finally do get a single plan, then we present to congress, it’s ‘Oh, yeah, that’s that thing Weber’s been talking about’,”.

On the same day that county leaders were stumping at the Texas capitol, Weber said the state’s general land office was meeting with him in Washington to discuss strategy and dialogue. The delegation also met with the Trump administration, which is expected to become more involved in the discussions as plans progress.

Weber said the rising standing of Texas’ ports and coastal industry has caught president Donald Trump’s attention.



“They’ve been able to make Trump’s group and President Trump understand how important Texas is”, he said.

To be able to begin the funding process, Weber said local leaders must come to a consensus on what the plan for the coastal spine, commonly called the Ike Dike, will be. In the meantime, he said, awareness efforts can only bolster the debate.

He said: “We’ve all got to get everybody on the same page and say, ‘OK, here is the best plan for coastal barrier protection’. We’ve got to settle on one plan and then and only then can we go to congress and say, ‘OK, here are the statistics, here is how we dodge the bullet, here is how important our district is to the entire United States – now, get this in the appropriations package’.”