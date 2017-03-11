A different approach

Inspirations by Frances Durisseau

I love all things concerning nature, especially in the animal kingdom. I was recently happy to discover an online site that has live-cam views of both flora and fauna. As one of my favorite birds is one we see locally, I was intrigued to find a live-cam view of the species from a spot in Florida where a flock was nesting. The beautiful white and pink spoonbills were glorious to watch and their nesting area was being guarded and protected by an unusual group of “friends” – mean, big, ugly alligators.

The alligators were keeping the nesting spoonbills safe from other predators. Who would have thought? It reminded me that, sometimes, we need to open ourselves to welcoming friends who are very different from ourselves. We have a tendency to “stick with our own kind”, don’t we?

There is nothing wrong with that approach in life. It’s natural to be comfortable with those who are similar to you but are you overlooking people in your life who might have been sent to you to expand your world in unknown ways? Do you think they are too old, too young, too rich, too poor, too tattooed or pierced, too heavy, too loud or quiet, too smart or too dumb, or too “whatever” that is too different from you?

If so, you might be missing out on someone who is being sent to help you grow, to encourage you to expand your “natural” horizons, or who might have even been sent to help protect you in some way, all because they are too different. If I were you, I would be more like our beautiful spoonbills and let the alligators in your life come in and do their job. It might be exactly what and who you need for such a time as this!

Contact Frances by e-mail at Inspirations_By_Frances@yahoo.com.