Browns sugar

Relief as end of Osweiler era leaves Texans still with seismic QB hole

A RUSH OF elation swept across THE Houston area on Thursday upon news of what must have felt like an early Christmas present for Texans fans. What was only mere thought became reality when beleaguered quarterback Brock Osweiler was traded to Cleveland Browns.

While having to give up a second-round choice in the 2018 draft along with a fourth-rounder in next month’s pick-fest might have seemed too much for the Texans to give up in the eyes of some, many fans believe the addition by subtraction has made their favorites genuine Super Bowl contenders.

“Wow” was a word that summed up the initial reaction of many Texans fans, including Darren Merryman, who had endured the brutal one-year reign of Osweiler as the franchise’s quarterback.

Signed to a $72 million deal last March, the former Denver Bronco sputtered almost from the outset, throwing for just 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns in 14 regular-season starts before being benched in favor of Tom Savage at halftime of the Christmas Eve home game against Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Bill O’Brien had previously been noncommittal about Osweiler’s chances to enter the upcoming season as the starter, saying only that he would be in competition with Savage along with the prospect of a third contender who would have most probably arrived via the draft.

Referring to the Texans general manager who pulled off Thursday’s stunning transaction, fan Jim Tortorici said: “Rick Smith must have had incriminating photos”.

With Osweiler out the door, opinion leaned toward adding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to the roster. The Cowboys were originally expected to release their 14-year veteran the same day but changed course and said they would seek to trade him rather than let him walk away without any compensation.

At press time on Friday, the Texans were saying they would not trade for Romo and wanted to avoid the prospect of handing a big contract to a player who represented his team in just one game last season.

That decision dampened some fans’ optimism from Osweiler’s departure, with Curtis Baltzley saying: “They could be putting all their eggs into the Savage basket”.

The Texans’ options are both slim and unappealing if they are unable to bring Romo south. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler could be the best of the available choices under center, along with controversial ex-San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick.

The Browns released Robert Griffin on Friday, leaving the former Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor also looking for work.

Another Heisman winner, Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M, is also on the streets, but like Kaepernick, his talents are offset non-football related baggage.

“Even if we don’t land another quarterback,” said Tortorici, “to be rid of that albatross is a huge win.”