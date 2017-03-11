Pop into city hall!

Paying bills is such a blast

By Lora-Marie Bernard

THERE’S a welcome surprise awaiting hungry callers at one city hall in the county these days – once a week, they can grab a free snack!

A goodwill effort at Texas City’s governmental HQ has resulted in Popcorn Friday. At about 10:30am on the last day of ach working week, city employee Dominick Zavala hauls a popcorn machine, a jug of oil and a large bag of corn kernels into the lobby.

And then he pops bags of them until city hall closes at 4:30pm or “until it runs out”, he said.

Zavala, left, who works in the city’s media relations department, is regularly surrounded by a steady stream of citizens, all patiently waiting for him to serve them a bag because the machine can’t pop fast enough to keep up with the crowd.

While kernels burst into flavorful pops, he said members of city mayor Matt Doyle’s executive team came up with the idea.

He said: “They thought it would be a good thing for citizens so we do it every week. This is something the city commission liked.”

The idea has caught on over the past several weeks, he said. The aroma reaches city-hall visitors as soon as they open the door and then they become quizzical about a red-shirted city employee steadily filling a popcorn machine and bags with the tasty morsels.

When they realize they can approach him, Zavala asks if they would like some of the popcorn. He’ll pop two bags if they request it.

He said his “customers” fall into two groups, saying: “It’s mostly citizens who are paying their water bill or visiting for some reason. But we have others who hear about it and stop by.”

That’s because word of the giveaways has spread throughout the county.

Zavala said: “Every week, one guy from Galveston drives up to get a bag. He comes just for the popcorn.”