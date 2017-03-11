Top o’ the district!

Irish and Arianna put mid county center stage

BULLDOG Irish Winn and Cougar Arianna Guidry lashed the opposition to take two of the top honors in this year’s district 24-3a end-of-season accolades.

On a team filled with standouts, Hitchcock’s Winn stood out in the eyes of the district coaches, who named the Bulldogs junior their most valuable player after her team finished the season 32-4 overall and advanced to the 3a, region III, semifinals.

La Marque’s Guidry was selected as the district’s defensive player of the year after she helped guide the Cougars to a playoff spot.

Winn led Hitchcock with 14.6 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game as the Bulldogs went undefeated in district play and ended the regular season as the state’s fifth-ranked team in the Texas Basketball Coaches Association poll.

Three other Hitchcock players were named to the 24-3a first team, as Tierra McDaniel, Majesty Otems and Tra’Coreia Word joined Winn on the squad.

McDaniel averaged 8.3 points and 2.9 assists per game, while Otems led the Bulldogs with 8.2 rebounds per contest. Word averaged 10.7 points per contest, while her 30 three-pointers trailed only the 35 that Winn recorded for their school.

Sierra Evans, DeAsja Fury and Taylor Kendrick represented Hitchcock on the all-district second team. Evans finished second on the Bulldogs squad with 203 rebounds, while Fury averaged 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals per contest. Kendrick averaged 3.9 boards and 3.4 steals per game.

Guidry’s honor came after she finished second on her school’s team in scoring while playing as a sidekick to Breona Scott, who earned a first-team all-district nod.

The Coogs also had Zoe Parker represent them on the second team. Both Guidry and Parker will return next season, when La Marque will seek to compete with a Hitchcock team that loses just Evans, McDaniels and Word from a squad that should open the 2017-18 season ranked among the top teams in class 3a.