Are our best days yet to come?

Trishna’s tidbits

Modern musings by Trishna Buch

Being an adult is oh so difficult. You would think that, after six years of experience, I would be an expert in the matter but I can confidently say that I am not. For a start, I find it amusing when my parents tell me “you’re an adult now”.

There are also the times I walk into a classroom of kindergarteners – I am studying education and am required to go to a class once a week – and realize I am meant to be the responsible one. This isn’t to say that I am not responsible; I am but I often find myself yearning for the simplicity

of childhood.

Our childhood days were the best ones of our lives, wouldn’t you say? The days when we did not have any concerns or worries about life. The days when anything was possible and we could do anything we wanted without fear of ridicule or judgment.

Are there times when you are hit with a wave of nostalgia and wish you’d been born 15 or 20 years later because you’d still be a child and life would be so much easier?

As an adult, are you plagued with worries and fears? Selfishly, do you worry about passing your master’s-degree classes and about having too much to do and too little time in which to do it. Do you worry about making a success of your career or that you will never find anyone with whom you can settle down and start

a family? More altruistically, do you worry about the affairs of our world, the health of your loved ones and the wellbeing of your friends?

When I was a child, I had no such concerns, which is why I wish I could be so blissfully ignorant again. In those days, my biggest worry was conquering the giant slide on the playground and learning how to tell time using an analog clock.

As a child, the world is a wonderful place free of troubles and full of possibilities. As adults, we know it’s filled with troubles and that the feats we thought were possible as a child – such as one of my favorites, climbing Mount Everest – are not as simple as I had assumed.

Do you also miss your favorite childhood activities because they are no longer acceptable for yur involvement? I miss the feel of the wind in my hair as I played on a set of swings, pushing myself higher and higher until it felt as if I was flying.

Do you miss watching your favorite childhood movies and television shows? Do you miss the abundance of energy that allowed you to run and skip and play sports and games, even after spending eight hours in a classroom and two on homework?

Nowadays, after spending seven hours at work and three on homework, I have barely enough energy left to take a walk. I fear that my days of nonstop energy are no longer a part of me.

Lastly, I miss my childhood because it is proof that I am growing up. And that scares me because the older we are the closer we become to losing the people we love. We all know that no one lives for ever and that nothing lasts for ever but the faster we and our loved ones age the more frightening the thought of death becomes.

But being an adult does have its perks. As adults, we are free to stay up as late as we want and eat ice cream for dinner if we so choose. Now, being an adult does mean having the willpower and discipline to saying no to such treats and that we have a responsibility to take care of ourselves, work hard and become successful because nobody else will tell us to do so.

So we should constantly remind ourselves never to let adulthood get in the way of being fun-loving folks.

Maya Angelou once said: “Everyone grows old but not everyone grows up”. This, surely, is one of the most important lessons for adults to learn. Our age should not have a negative impact on how we go through life.

So go ahead. Watch your favorite childhood show, run until you feel as if your legs will fall off and never let go of the belief that anything is possible.

Sky reaching for the sky

Overachieving seems to be one Dickinson resident’s forte. At the age of 17 and one semester early, Sky Mejias has earned her associate’s degree from College Of The Mainland and is now an art-magazine executive.

She has been recruited as lead creative director for art publication Phase Magazine by its founder, Enmi Young, and now works with photographers, models, makeup artists and graphic designers to put together almost 100 pages for each issue.

As someone in a similar field, I am impressed with Mejias’ initiative in kick-starting her career. At her age, I did not even

know what career I wanted to follow and she is already working on her path to success.

The magazine’s first issue, which has sold out, was shot in the Big Bend area while the photographic venue for its second issue, which recently wrapped, was White Sands, New Mexico.

Printing the magazine does not come cheap, costing $6,000 per issue, so why, in the age of the internet, does Phase choose to offer a hard-copy version?

Mejias, above, said: “We do social media, posting behind the scenes, et cetera. But I think seeing it in your hands

is a complete different feeling.”

That’s the spirit! I hope you’re able to get your hands on a copy of Phase in the near future!

Calling all young artists!

Mental health has always been a taboo topic in our world. I struggle to find people who are comfortable with discussing it but the truth is that it’s out there and people suffer from it.

Mental-health disorders do not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, race or religion and can affect anyone, including children.

To raise awareness of this unfortunate fact, the center for school behavioral health

at the Greater Houston branch of Mental Health America and nonprofit Nick Finnegan Counseling Center have been hosting a children’s art contest for the past three years.

Their #HTXMentalHealth children’s art contest seeks to commemorate National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which will run from May 1-7, and to encourage children to use art to improve their mental health.

Children aged between five and 14 who live in one of several counties including Galveston are eligible to participate. The artwork must represent the contest’s theme, How I Feel About Myself, and can be a picture, a drawing or a text.

Winners will be named in three age categories, with two artists from each level earning more than $300 in prizes, museum passes, zoo tickets, art supplies and art classes,

as well as being recognized at a reception and seeing their artwork featured at Houston’s health museum.

The deadline for entries is April 1 so, if your child would like to compete, you can obtain full details by going online to htxmentalhealth.weebly.com/rules.html.