Burning desire

New classroom puts teens to work – and they can’t wait

By Trishna Buch

STUDENTS were keen to get classes off to an early start after Texas City independent school district’s industrial trades center was declared open last week.

Pretty quickly, they were trying out the equipment, as our photo shows.

And the public was allowed to tour the newly constructed Ninth Avenue North building, talk to its students and even test the simulators it will use to teach trades such as maritime and construction skills, welding and pipefitting to some 200 students from Texas City and La Marque high schools.

The district hopes the training and accompanying industry-certification courses will open several doors for students intending to make a career in the manufacturing, petroleum and maritime industries, helping to fill a potential workforce shortage as the area’s current skilled workers reach retirement age.

During the opening ceremony on Wednesday, the district’s superintendent, Cynthia Lusignolo, said: “Our goal is to become the skilled-craft training pipeline for Galveston County and the greater Gulf Coast area.

“Our mission is to launch our students into high-skill, high-wage, high-demand positions that will help secure a high quality of life for them and their families.”