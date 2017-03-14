Snap out of it!

Weber aims to end fish war

By Lora-Marie Bernard

RANDY WEBER is calling for temporary relief for recreational anglers to combat gridlock over access to Gulf red snapper.

The county’s US congressman last week introduced house resolution1382, dubbed the Give Our Fishermen Immediate Snapper Help, or GOFISH, act.

The bill calls for the expansion of recreational red snapper access from nine days per year to 62 days, a state regulation that has caused ire because, at the same time, it allows commercial fishing boats unrestricted rights to harvest the species.

Weber said the bill is a stop-gap measure that he hopes will spur discussion among the fishing industry that leads to resolution of the dispute.

Weber, left, said that, if passed, GOFISH will provide recreational fishermen with a 62-day red snapper fishing season in the Gulf of Mexico during July and August this year and next.

During a January interview, he gave notice of his intentions when he said: “Basically, what I am saying to all three of these guys – the commercial guys, the charter boat captains and the recreation guys – is, ‘Look, you have one session of congress to come to the table and hammer this out. Let’s get together and fix this’.”

A battle has raged for years about Gulf fishing access and management and Weber said he is ready to have the contentious battle settled.

He said: “It’s been a problem for our Gulf Coast fishermen. We want to be thoughtful about the fishing industry in Galveston. You might recognize it is large and an important part of our economy. We want to make sure that whatever bill is passed doesn’t create some more regulations that would actually do a number on the fishing industry.”

To push GOFISH through congress, Weber said will need help from a large number of house representatives and senators from Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia as well as Texas as he admits its passage will be an uphill battle.

The five states have diverging perspectives on how to manage Gulf fishing but he said he hopes the warring factions – the commercial and charter-fishing industries and recreational fishermen – will agree that recreational fishing days can be expanded.

He said: “We have to talk to them about what is the best way and most thoughtful way to do this. Let’s at least get the recreation guys at least more than nine days because nine days is laughable.”

The bill has been referred to the house committee on natural resources.